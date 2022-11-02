Those of us who grew up in the south ate a lot of grits, and most of us still do. Usually they’re served at breakfast along with bacon and eggs and whatever other classic breakfast items you might enjoy. Oatmeal might be the standard hot cereal in some places, but for us, grits were much more normal. And you gotta put a lot of cheese in them along with some whole butter, black pepper and a pinch of salt.
But grits are certainly not just a breakfast food. Many folks like to serve them at suppertime too, especially with fish. I never hear of anybody wanting to do that with oatmeal, so that's one point deducted from the Quaker man.
What exactly are grits? Well, grits are made of dried corn kernels that is soaked in an alkaline solution. The process is called nixtamalization, and it turns the corn white. The process was invented by Native Americans. Traditionally, the alkali was lime made of mussel shells or limestone. Later, European settlers used lye.
Nixtamalized corn is called hominy. To make grits, the hominy is dehydrated and ground into a sand-like texture (hence the term “gritty”). Dry grits are easy to store and transport, but eating them is unpleasant. So we add water and heat to make a thick slurry.
Grits are pretty easy to make. You just have to keep an eye on them and control the temperature so they don’t splash out of the pot, land on you and burn. It's not fun; the stuff sticks like napalm. About halfway through the cooking process, I add butter and cheese and fold them into the grits, then I adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.
Sometimes I will cook grits all the way to finish and then pour them into a baking pan and put them in the fridge to chill. Then I'll remove them from the pan, cut them into portions and brown each side in my frying pan. This gives them a different texture, and also a whole new level of flavors from the Maillard reactions in the browning process. Yummy.
Grits are a southern staple, and so are fried fish. I usually like to have my fried fish with some cheesy grits and a piece of cornbread on the side, and of course some hot sauce. There are many ways to season fried fish, but I'm fond of Everglades Cactus Dust.
If you want to go with other seasonings, that's fine too. Just don't forget the basics: Dry your fish fillets off before you began to batter them, and remember to keep one hand for the dry stuff and the other for the wet.
Cornbread goes very well with this dish. For me, cornbread means the Jiffy mix, and I always read the directions. Why make it more complicated when the easy way will do?
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
