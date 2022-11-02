Fish and grits

Fried fish and hominy grits can be a simple down-home supper or as fancy as you want it to be. Either way, it’s good eats.

 Shutterstock photo

Those of us who grew up in the south ate a lot of grits, and most of us still do. Usually they’re served at breakfast along with bacon and eggs and whatever other classic breakfast items you might enjoy. Oatmeal might be the standard hot cereal in some places, but for us, grits were much more normal. And you gotta put a lot of cheese in them along with some whole butter, black pepper and a pinch of salt.

But grits are certainly not just a breakfast food. Many folks like to serve them at suppertime too, especially with fish. I never hear of anybody wanting to do that with oatmeal, so that's one point deducted from the Quaker man.


Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.

