Mussels in the sand

Not every lake will have mussels in it, but those that do will often have mussel colonies that eventually become excellent fish habitat.

 Shutterstock photo

I know I have some of you confused already. What the heck is a shell bar? Well, shell bars are not easily found. But if you can locate one, you can put yourself on some of the best bass fishing you’ve ever experienced, short of finding them on spawning beds.

Shell bars are simply areas of the lake bed that have been colonized by freshwater mussels. These shellfish spend most of their lives buried in the sand, but in places where the colonies are dense, dead shells often get pushed up by the digging action of the live ones. These shells provide great habitat for aquatic insects, grass shrimp, crayfish and all sorts of other critters bass and bluegills love to eat.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

