I know I have some of you confused already. What the heck is a shell bar? Well, shell bars are not easily found. But if you can locate one, you can put yourself on some of the best bass fishing you’ve ever experienced, short of finding them on spawning beds.
Shell bars are simply areas of the lake bed that have been colonized by freshwater mussels. These shellfish spend most of their lives buried in the sand, but in places where the colonies are dense, dead shells often get pushed up by the digging action of the live ones. These shells provide great habitat for aquatic insects, grass shrimp, crayfish and all sorts of other critters bass and bluegills love to eat.
Locating shell bars is not an easy task. Most of the ones I’ve found have been stumbled across by chance. If you really understand your electronics, you may be able to detect the shell bars just by reading your bottom searching graph. A very thin hard line will show a firm bottom.
When you see this, grab a Texas-rigged weight with at least a 3/8-ounce weight on it or a Carolina Rig with at least a half-ounce weight. Cast it out, let it sink to the bottom, then reel it in very slow so it drags across the sand. If you feel any type of ticking along the bottom, you may have located a shell bar. It will feel like you are pulling your bait across the parking lot.
I’d like to say I am a master of this technique — but I’ve only been able to find shell bars with electronics once or twice, if I’m being honest. Instead, I find these shell bars by being curious. If I come across a grass line or a line of vegetation in deeper water that suddenly stops, I grab the rig I mentioned and cast it out away from the shoreline as far as I can.
Again, I am looking for that “feel” that tells me that there is something other than grass or bare sand down under the water surface. If I don’t feel anything, I continue on down the grass line and make another cast or two out away from the grass, just to make sure I didn’t miss anything.
You might also find a shell bar with a crankbait that runs deep enough to bounce the bottom. It might be the feel of hitting shell, or you might actually snag a mussel and reel it in. If you’re catching shells, that’s a definite sign. Or, you can just use your eyes. In clear water, shell bars can be easy to spot. The mother-of-pearl lining of a mussel shell is so white it almost glows.
Points around open water are where mussels often choose to be. If you have a defined point of grass sticking out into the lake, and the water depth drops off deeper than normal, this may be an indication of a shell bar down below. This has been my most effective way of locating shell bars. Once you find one, save it on your GPS (or simply commit it to memory, if you’re that good). Visit this spot throughout the year to determine when the bass bite best over it.
In my experience, both pre- and post-spawn have been great times to fish shell bars. Pre-spawn bass will follow a shell bar to grassy shallow water areas. There, they will feed aggressively just prior to moving into spawn. During the post-spawn period, they will lie on the outer edge of the shell bars to rest, but never to far from an area where they can feed once they regain strength after the spawn.
Bluegills also spawn on or near shell bars, and when the bluegill move in for that annual ritual, it can be the best time to find bass. They will follow the bluegill into these areas and literally have a feeding frenzy. And we don’t see a lot of little bass eating spawning-size bluegills.
Fishing over a shell bar is a lot of fun. Bass will bite a variety of baits. I personally like the Gambler Fat Ace in black with a blue tail. You can also throw big junebug worms or crankbaits that dive down over the shells. These baits will definitely catch bass if you find any feeding on the shell bars.
Just be patient. Bass will constantly move in or out of shallow water over the shell bars. You may not get a lot of them all at once, but steady fishing in this area will produce some bites, and they’ll usually be bigger fish.
This past week, I fished the Major League Fishing Toyota Series tournament on the Harris chain of lakes. Five of the bass I weighed in came off a shell bar. Outside of one bass, those five were the heaviest bass I weighed in. I regret not spending my entire last day over that shell bar, because it cost me a check. Nonetheless, it just goes to show these areas are productive and allow for a variety of ways to catch bass.
If you have never fished over a shell bar, try locating one on your favorite lake. These spots can be electric and can put you on a quality bass bite in no time.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
