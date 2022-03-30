If you’ve been reading this magazine for more than a couple weeks, you probably know that we’re not fans of poachers. So I was happy to see the following post from the FWC making its way around social media Tuesday:
Sneaking Snook
A tip from a concerned citizen led law enforcement to discover an individual illegally catching snook and putting them in a cooler. When the officer opened the lid to the cooler, all he could see were groceries. But, when a false insert sized to fit within the dimensions of the cooler lifted out, seven snook were in a sneaky hiding space. The person was issued numerous criminal citations for the violations. The fish were returned to the water to become food for other marine life. Think you can outsmart our officers? Think again!
Left out of the post: According to the FWC, the bust was made at Whitaker Bayou, on the east side of Sarasota Bay about two miles south of the Ringling Museum.
So what do we have here? He’s harvested seven snook, which is six more than the bag limit. All of them are undersize. Snook need to be 28 to 33 inches at the fork, and his biggest fish is 16 inches minus the head and tail fin. And of course, snook season is closed anyway.
No mention was made of his license status. Anyone care to make a wager whether he had one? If he did, I’ll lay a dime to a dollar he didn’t have a snook permit.
Take a look at this guy’s setup. This is not casual poaching. This is someone who has thought it through. He’s clearly planned for the possibility of someone reporting him. His “cooler full of groceries” might have fooled an inept or lazy law enforcement officer. At least he won’t be able to plead ignorance.
What we have here is great work by the FWC officer to snag what is probably a hardcore serial poacher. (You don’t think this is the first time that false bottom has been full of snook, do you?) They are spread too thin and have too much ground to cover, but they still get the job done when they can.
I’m not a cop, so no guarantees I get this right. But I see seven counts of snook out of season. I see seven counts of undersize snook. I see seven counts of snook cut up while still fishing. I see six counts of over the snook bag limit (maybe seven, since the bag limit right now is zero).
Unfortunately, cases like this are rarely taken seriously in court. Judges have a tendency to focus on “people crimes” — violence perpetuated on humans by humans. There is often an attitude that wildlife violations don’t really matter much. It’s just a few fish. Who cares?
But that’s not what it really is. This poacher is saying that the law doesn’t matter, or at the very least doesn’t apply to them. That their personal enjoyment is more important than ours. That he is willing to break multiple laws for a tasty supper — or maybe a few bucks, if he was planning to sell them (which would be another violation).
And don’t give me that “just trying to feed his family” line. I understand there are people who fish for sustenance. But snook are not a sustenance fish. There are stingrays. There are catfish. There are jacks. There are pinfish. I’ve eaten all of them, and I’ll take any one of them over a gas station hot dog.
Poaching is theft. From you, from me, from every law-abiding angler, and from future fishermen. And of course, people like this are dangerous to society. If they’ll ignore all these laws just to have a fish fry, imagine what they might do if there were real stakes involved.
The snook population can withstand the loss of seven fish. It can’t withstand the widespread poaching that is becoming more common as fish thieves get mere slaps on the wrist.
So I encourage the judge who gets this case to nail the guy to the wall. Fine him as much as possible. Send him to jail. Make him an example. We need to let his kind know that we’re not going to accept this any more.
Report a fish or wildlife violation to FWC’s Wildlife Alert Reward Program. Call 888-404-FWCC (3922). Cell phone users can reach us at FWC or #FWC, depending on the service provider. You can also report violations online at https://bit.ly/3wMQFm3.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
