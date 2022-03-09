I know it is easy to get wrapped up in chasing bedding bass during this time of year. But while dropping plastic lizards onto the nests is fun, the topwater bite is even more electric than pulling one off the bed. For me, there’s nothing like seeing a bass blow up on the surface of the lake and engulfing a topwater plug.
Two types of baits come to mind for this type of fishing: Frogs and dog-walkers. Both of these lures can catch you some really big bass this time of year.
Let’s take a look at the frog first. Some have a flat face that pushes water as you retrieve the bait. Others have a more pointed nose that allows the frog to be fished in and around heavy vegetation and other cover without getting hung up. For spawning fish, I prefer a pointed nose.
The key to getting bass to strike the frog is in the retrieve. When you twitch it as you reel it back to the boat, that frog will pop up and down. It looks like it’s actually swimming across the water. The shorter your twitches are, the longer that bait can stay in the strike zone.
But often you have to alter this retrieve. Longer twitches will result in more movement, and there are times when longer twitches may draw more strikes than the shorter twitches. Fiddle with the retrieve until you find what is getting them to bite.
I like to alter my frog a little bit when it comes out of the package. Use scissors to trim one side of the skirt by about a quarter- inch. Making it a little shorter on one side gives that bait a tendency to change direction during the retrieve, which makes it look a bit more natural.
When it comes to dog-walkers, I love the Heddon Spook lures. There are a few different sizes. During the spawn, I prefer the 4.5-inch Zara Spook. It’s a little smaller than the 5-inch Super Spook, so it’s a little easier to maneuver around and over bedding bass.
This bait needs to be retrieved with short, tight twitches, which are accompanied by slow and steady reeling. This is called walking the dog: As you twitch, the bait will dart side to side in a walking motion as it comes back to the boat. It’s a very effective bait this time of year. And, if you ever encounter any schooling bass on baitfish, it can load the boat in a hurry.
I prefer to fish both of these baits on braided line. The reason for this is that the line does not sink in the water. Fluorocarbon line will sink and cause the bait to not work right when retrieved. Monofilament line stretches, making it harder to impart the tiny twitches that give these lures such irresistible action.
Because I’m using non-stretch braided line, I want the rod I use to have a bit of give in the tip. I’m using 7-foot Reaper Rods in medium heavy action with a fast tip. The fast tip allows me to cast this bait with some distance, and it also will not rip a huge hole in a bass’s mouth because I am using braided line.
The length of the rod is also equally important. I sometimes need to cast underhand or in a circle motion. The longer the rod gets, the harder it is to do that. The frog can be skipped under and around docks but if the rod is too long, I can’t make that happen. On the other hand, more length will help gather up line on the hookset. I’ve found that a 7-footer is a great compromise.
I like the Lew’s reels, and a ratio of 7:1 works just fine for me when casting and retrieving topwaters. Spool the reels up with your favorite braided line and you are good to go. The density of the cover you are fishing around should determine what strength line to use.
This is a fun time to topwater fish in the shallows. If you haven’t tried this technique during the spawn, it may be worth a few hours of your time to see just how much fun it can be.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
