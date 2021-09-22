The biggest mistake people make when pier fishing is to walk all the way out to the end and then heave a bait as far as they can straight out. I guess the idea is that the biggest fish will be in the deepest water, and the deepest water is farther from shore. If this is your chosen method, I have bad news for you: That’s faulty logic on both counts.
Generally, the best fish to be found at any given pier are right under your feet. Snook, snapper, sheepshead and black drum are all popular targets of pier anglers. What do they have in common? They’re all structure-oriented fish and tend to hang out very close to the pilings. When you cast away from the pier, you’re casting away from these fish.
When you’re fishing from a boat, you often seek out docks and other structures to pitch baits under. The fish don’t abandon a dock just because you’re standing on top of it — especially when there are people walking on it regularly. The most successful pier anglers are often the ones who get their baits right against the pilings, or even up under the pier.
To fish this way, it’s important to use a leader that resists abrasion. Pilings are usually covered with barnacles, oysters and other sharp-edged marine growth. Even brief contact with these living razors can slice through light line.
Monofilament or fluorocarbon in the 30- to 50-pound test range is a good choice. Be sure to use leader material, which is coated to withstand more abuse. Wire will also work, but because it’s more visible, you’ll probably get fewer bites from desirable fish (the catfish don’t seem to care much).
Live or frozen shrimp are usually your best bet for pier fishing. Cut ladyfish and sardines are also good choices, and if you’re targeting snook live pinfish are pretty hard to beat. Ideally, your bait should be near but not necessarily on the bottom. A splitshot sinker or small jighead is usually sufficient weight. If the current is flowing hard, a Carolina rig with an egg sinker may be necessary to keep your bait near the pilings.
If fishing under the pier freaks you out, that’s OK — simply switch targets. Piers also offer access to open-water fish, such as trout, sharks, cobia, Spanish mackerel and kingfish. Sometimes these species are drawn to the pilings because of the baitfish which use them for feeding and hiding places, but more often a pier just provides land-based anglers with better access to the fish than they would have standing on the beach.
No matter what kind of fish you’re catching, there’s always the problem of how to land them. Small fish can be lifted by the line. Many rods will break if you use them to sling the fish on deck, so you’re usually better off hauling the line up by hand. Even better, use a long-handled dip net.
Fish that weigh more than a couple pounds should be walked to shore or lifted in a bridge net. Pulling them up by the line is risky, as their own weight may tear the hook out. Some anglers use bridge gaffs, but these devices are only for fish you know will be kept. Never use a bridge gaff on a fish that might be released — for example, a snook or cobia that might not measure up.
As we move from the hot, rainy summer to the slightly less hot, somewhat drier fall, pier fishing action will begin to improve. The piers closest to the Gulf — the Placida Pier, the Ainger Pier, Boca Grande and the Venice Municipal Pier and jetties — will start picking up first.
There are two reasons: First, as the rainy season slows down, these locations will see saltier water sooner (remember, closer to the Gulf). Second, they’re closer to the beaches, where the bulk of our fall fish migrations happen.
In fact, that’s starting to happen already. Schools of Spanish mackerel have been buzzing the jetties, and flounder reports are starting to trickle in from the Placida trestle. It’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Anglers at the piers in the upper Harbor (Laishley, Gilchrist, Bayshore, Ponce de Leon and El Jobean) generally see their bite improve when the Peace and Myakka rivers stop pumping millions of gallons of fresh water every day. Once the rivers slow, incoming tides can bring more salt and oxygen into the river mouths, which encourages more fish to move into these areas.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
