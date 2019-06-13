I have two jobs — fishing guide and bait shop employee. So of course, I hear it all the time: “Why should I bother fishing? Everything I can keep is closed.”
Yes, it’s true the big three (snook, redfish and trout) are closed. But there are plenty of fish in the sea, and some of those are very good to eat. Let’s discuss a few of these tasty critters and how to catch them.
Mangrove snapper
These tasty fish are abundant year round and not very hard to catch either. I like to target mangroves around the many canal systems and boat ramps we have in our area, but my favorite thing to look for is an isolated mangrove bush along a shoreline.
Small snapper are pretty dumb, but they get smarter with age. To catch legal-size fish (at least 10 inches in state waters), I use light line, usually 15-pound braid and a 20-pound fluorocarbon leader. A No. 2 VMC inline circle hook and a No. 4 splitshot pinched just above the hook complete the rig.
For bait, I cut small pieces of sardines — or one of my all-time favorite baits, silversides. You can also use shrimp, but pull the tail fan off and shell it, then thread it on the hook. I find that shrimp tends to catch the smaller mangrove snapper, which is why I prefer the cut fish.
You want to cast the bait as close to the structure as possible. If the snapper are there it won’t be long before the cooler has a few fish in it. Some other places to target these tasty fish are bridge pilings and around deeper docks.
Sand bream
The next fish I would like to talk about is sand bream, aka mojarra (say “moe-HAR-uh”). Sand bream like brackish water and can be found hanging around canal docks and sea walls. Your lightweight snapper rod and rig will do the job, except I like to target these fish with no weight if possible. If you need weight, a BB splitshot should be enough. Sand bream don’t like cut fish, but peeled shrimp are readily eaten.
A word of caution: Use caution when cleaning these fish; they have wickedly sharp gill plates and fins. I prefer to just cut their heads off, scale them, gut them and cook them whole, but you can also fillet them if you must. I have eaten these fish and they are very comparable to freshwater crappie both in flavor and texture.
Whiting
To many people, whiting are bait — but the truth is they are very good table fare. I like to target these fish around bridges, and I fish for them the same way I fish for the sand bream. If the water is deep or the current is strong, a jighead will also work. Fish right up next to the bases of the bridge pilings. When I catch these treats, I prefer to fillet them. The meat is very white, flaky and mild. I would compare these fish to yellow perch in texture and taste.
Cobia
Now for my personal favorite. I think this is the best-eating fish we have available to us. I like to target these bad boys around deeper structure such as bridges, reefs, markers and the Harbor’s deep holes. You can also troll the sandbars and sight fish cobia as well. Trolling with swim baits and your deeper diving hard baits will work too.
When you fish for cobia, heavier gear is required. I use 20-pound braid and a 40-pound leader on a 5000 series reel and medium heavy rod with a 5/0 hook. My preferred method is to fish for them like I’m shark fishing. I use fresh cut mullet or ladyfish in pieces too big for most catfish. Put the bait out on the bottom with a half-ounce weight and just let it sit.
Cobia meat is dense and mild, with a hist of sweetness or tanginess. Cook it any way you like — fried, baked, broiled or grilled — it will be delicious.
Sharks
You have to be careful with this one, for two reasons. First, make sure you know the rules and know exactly what species you’re keeping. Many sharks look a lot alike, and misidentification can make you an accidental poacher. The second reason, of course, is that they bite.
The easiest shark to target and is also the best eating. The bonnethead, a small member of the hammerhead family, eats shrimp and loves sandbars. They’re also small enough that your standard snook or redfish tackle is sufficient. Add a short steel leader, a half-ounce weight, a 2/0 circle hook with a shrimp and you’re ready to anchor up on a sandbar and catch a shark. If you want to speed things up, put a chum bag out.
Now when you catch one, if you’re going to keep it, you need to gut it immediately put it in the ice ASAP. You’ll need ice for any fish you’re gonna keep in Southwest Florida. It’s hot and fish spoil quick. Get ‘em cold and keep ‘em cold.
With all our closures, I hope this helps give you an idea of something you can take home and enjoy on the dinner table. Just remember fish are best fresh — take only what you need for today and tomorrow. If you need any help targeting any of the species discussed, stop by Fishin’ Frank’s and we’ll be glad to help.
Remember, get your kids hooked on fishing and they won’t be able to afford drugs.
Capt. Steve “Pegleg” Phillips owns and operates Southern Charm Charters, with his wife Heather as occasional first mate. If you’re wondering why his friends call him Pegleg, stop in at Fishin’ Frank’s and meet him. For charter info, contact him at 678-787-4750 or through his Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2vesgVn.
