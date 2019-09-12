We dodged a bullet, but hurricane season is far from over. We should expect to experience some rain and wind events. How do we deal with them?
The intensity helps us determine our reactions. Each weather event is unique, but we have predictable animal behaviors to react to. These big storm events scare everyone off; take advantage of quieter times. Hurricanes are especially erratic. Sometimes we can guess, most times just deal with its path. Fall is coming, and our temps should start to drop slightly this month. Any moderation is welcome.
When a hurricane is coming across the sea, every new forecast shows spaghetti tracks predicting varied probabilities. Listen but don’t obsess on any of them. Paths change. We got lucky with Dorian and we’re thankful — but we could have been hit just like Grand Bahama. Prepare for the worst, hope for the best.
If storms are near but not deadly, the falling barometer offers our very best catching opportunities. Don’t be stupid and risk your life! If you have windows before weather arrives and can take advantage of without risking your safety, go fishing. The more dramatic the crash, the more intense the bite.
As a storm comes near, inshore fishing is the safer plan — but all animals react to dramatic pressure changes. I’m not advising pushing your luck deepwater fishing, but the fish do bite. With the inside fishing, we have islands to hide behind for wind protection. We can run the lee sides for wave protection.
This is how we survived chasing mullet during hard cold fronts to catch the concentrated moving schools. You had to be even more careful coming home loaded with fish. All that is just old stories now — part of another life.
After a storm, waters require time to settle. The waves may take a few days to subside. As silt drops out, the cloudy sea gets clear again. Nearshore waters clear faster than deeper offshore, so fish smart.
Fresh water floats over saltier waters — factor this into your planning after heavy rainfalls. On incoming tides, you can look at your prop wash and see green water even while the surface is dark brown. Tide eddies can be especially productive in these conditions. Brown stained waters can ride above the saltier waters, making it appear the incoming tide are flowing out — but it’s only on the surface.
An exception here is stormwater drains and overflow dams. Heavy rain events create strong flows washing baitfish and other prey downstream, congregating hungry fish is these overflows. This is a short window but provides impressive action. Bass, snook and smaller tarpon can all mix in to enjoy this brief feast. Check out any nearby overflows and you can see if there is action by surface activity. Topwater lures can be exciting here.
Each event is uniquely different. Strong winds push our Gulf and bay waters against shorelines. We can experience extremely high or low tides depending upon onshore or offshore wind directions. That’s worth remembering anytime you tie up a boat!
Extremely high tides also allow fish up in wetlands and salt marshes to escape and move downstream. Snook and smaller tarpon are the best examples. Very low waters send fish to deeper areas for safety. I find it challenging to locate these myself. The flushing can move sandbars and shift passes, so use caution after big storms blow through.
Fall is coming. It’s still a way off, but it is closer. September days are shorter. Every degree our water temps drop will help our shallow water fishing. We’ll be flats fishing next month. The redfish are schooled up now, and snook will be moving upstream. Baitfish school up and move around too. Follow the food for hot action. Sharks enjoy these feeding frenzies too.
Shorter days trigger the southward migrations of baitfish and mackerel. Expect to see Spanish, ladyfish and other striking fish out there now. I like to cast metal spoons or jigs to these schools of active fish. If fish aren’t showing, try baitfish and chumming. Kingfish, big bull reds and tarpon are moving around also.
Last weekend was a rare opportunity to fish where you wanted to with little company. If you anticipate these opportunities, you will enjoy the adventures. Work around the storms and hurricanes for aggressive action without the crowds.
West to north winds accompany falling pressures; northeast winds mean high pressure. Just like tides, moving pressure is best — steady means slower action. Use unusual conditions to your advantage, and enjoy any opportunity you get to fish. Remember, if you’re too busy to go fishin’, you’re just too busy — so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
