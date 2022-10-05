For many of us, fishing is off the schedule and has been replaced with cleanup duties as we all try to recover from Hurricane Ian. Those of us lucky enough to still have a home to go to may yet have trouble finding all their fishing gear, their kayaks, or places to go. The old spots may not be there any more. Even if they are, getting to them may require dodging debris and finding a new way to get there.

Caution is the overriding plan that must go into any planned adventure on our troubled waters. Not only is there debris like docks, roofs and boats in the mangroves or parked on the flats, but we also have high bacterial concentrations due to waste treatment plants being overwhelmed and releasing raw sewage into the mix.


Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

