For many of us, fishing is off the schedule and has been replaced with cleanup duties as we all try to recover from Hurricane Ian. Those of us lucky enough to still have a home to go to may yet have trouble finding all their fishing gear, their kayaks, or places to go. The old spots may not be there any more. Even if they are, getting to them may require dodging debris and finding a new way to get there.
Caution is the overriding plan that must go into any planned adventure on our troubled waters. Not only is there debris like docks, roofs and boats in the mangroves or parked on the flats, but we also have high bacterial concentrations due to waste treatment plants being overwhelmed and releasing raw sewage into the mix.
Kayakers, due to their intimate relationship with water, are at particular risk. Any reports of closures on the beach for this reason should also be followed for the water inshore of our barrier islands and in the bays.
On the positive side, if anglers can just be patient and tend to the necessary cleanup duties for a while, they may be rewarded with outstanding fishing opportunities. Everything was stirred up by this storm, and that will lead to new flats, channels and shorelines. You may even find new fish-holding structure that wasn’t there on your last visit.
Of course, most bait shops are suffering, so don’t expect to find shrimp for a while. The bait shrimp netters won’t want to drag a trawl around until some of the debris clears over the coming weeks. This may be the time for bait lovers to try artificial lures for a change.
You’ll find dirty water due to suspended mud and sand, and a lot of floating grass ripped from the bottom. Dirty water hides your leader, and a weedless rig will make fishing a lot easier for a while. Also scented lures like Gulp may attract fish in stirred up water.
Remember, this is fresh territory for the gamefish and baitfish around here. After events that change the lay of the land (and water), gamefish fan out to explore their new home. In Charlotte Harbor, the water was blown out to the west. Much of the bottom was exposed and many non-mobile creatures joined the food chain.
We hope most of the fish swam out with the water, as they have been doing for millennia on shallow flats. Tidal ebbs and flows help the bays to “breathe,” but the extreme flushing that all of our bays, rivers and canals received was just what many needed. In the rearview mirror, it will be a good thing, like most natural events. Just be patient and get other stuff done while we wait for the water to clear.
Those of us like Kimball and myself who still have a roof, even without water or electricity, can be grateful. Many of our friends farther south don’t even have that. Those of us who can even think about fishing right now are particularly blessed. If your boat or kayak survived, that’s even better.
On a personal note, our son and grandson decided to leave their home in St. Pete when the eye of Ian was bearing down and projected to pass through their backyard. Our home in Englewood is newer, on higher ground, and has storm shutters — so they headed our way at the same time as Ian turned inland. They ended up right in the eye wall. We are grateful they were there, their texts kept us informed.
We were lucky but still have to clear 25 big pine trees that fell in the yard (and fortunately missed the house). They both finally got to go home after being detained for days by a snapped pole with transformer and wires blocking the driveway. Their summary opinion: “That was very interesting, but it's not something we ever plan to go through again.”
Like Charley 18 years ago, Hurricane Ian has transformed Southwest Florida in ways that will take years to appreciate. The land, water, infrastructure, population and fish are changed forever. Over time, nature will restore our inshore bays and flats. The anglers and fish will resume their normal lives until the next hurricane, when recovery must begin again. We hope it’s a long time before our area has to deal with a storm like this again.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
