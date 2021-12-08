As you may have been able to tell from all the chilly mornings we’ve been having, winter is fast approaching. On the warmer days, you can still tell it’s that time of year by noticing that there are a whole lot more out-of-state license plates around town.
The arrival of the snowbirds and the cold air they drag behind them on their way down means a few things will be changing. For starters, there’s the onset of the super-low negative tides that seem to last all day. Then there’s the super-clear waters that make our fish very skittish. And don’t forget those cold, windy, break-out-your-jacket mornings.
But the one thing I notice most is the much-needed boost to our local economy. As a thank-you to the seasonal residents for patronizing our local bait and tackle shops, restaurants and stores, I am writing this column on what I believe is one of the most overlooked places to fish in the winter — docks.
Most people know that docks hold a ton of snook in the summertime. What most people forget is that in the colder winter months, a number of other species take up residence under those same docks the snook vacated on the way upriver to their winter homes.
You may be pleasantly surprised by how productive many of the ICW docks are in and around Gasparilla, Boca Grande, Pine Island, Lemon Bay and Venice Inlet. Those wooden fish magnets will hold redfish, trout, sheepshead, flounder, bluefish, pompano, pinfish, ladyfish and lizardfish (OK, so they’re not all top prizes, but they’re fun).
What makes docks a great target area? Well, for one, docks make great ambush points for predatory fish like redfish, trout and flounder. The pilings grow barnacles which sheepshead love, and they make for a rather safe place for snapper and pompano to hang out and feed.
Most dock systems have some sort of grassflat or sandbar out in front of them, and most early morning winter tides are on the negative side of low, so those areas are high and dry. It makes sense for the fish to hang out under the docks — at least there’s water there.
Another good reason to fish docks is to keep yourself out of the elements. Winter on the water can be cold and windy. You can almost always find a row of docks that will have homes to block the wind, which in turn makes that area warmer. Almost every dock can hold fish, so in theory you have thousands of honeyholes to choose from on every trip.
Now that I have you thinking about all these potential hot spots, you’re probably wondering what the best way is to catch fish from under a dock. Everyone is in luck here.
For you guys who love to throw artificial, a quarter- or half-ounce lead jighead with your favorite tail attached will work just fine. I like the DOA shad tails myself, but if I’m looking for flounder I will put on a chartreuse Gulp curlytail grub.
The good thing about Gulp! is everything will eat them. The bad thing about Gulp is everything will eat them. For you more advanced anglers, just about any hard bait will work. Downsize your baits and remember to work all artificials slowly — very slowly.
For you guys who like to make life simple, I have one bait in mind for you — shrimp. Nothing beats a shrimp in the wintertime. Put a shrimp on a No. 4 circle hook (No. 2 J-hook for sheepies), attach a small splitshot about a foot above your bait (just enough weight to get it to the bottom) and toss it under the dock. If there’s a fish under there, he will eat it.
Shrimp are like Gulp baits — everything eats them. With that in mind, you should always buy a couple dozen more than you think you will need. Not having enough shrimp might just cut your well-deserved fishing trip short, which is OK if you have lots of chores to do at home — you know, like unpacking all that stuff you just brought down from up north.
Glad to have you snowbirds back. Now let’s go fishing!
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
