With all the rain we have gotten over the past couple of weeks, water levels should not be a problem. However, when that water is constantly getting stirred up, you need to be prepared to change your techniques if you want to keep catching bass.
I have been out practicing for a tournament the past three weekends. I’ve noticed that as the rains have continued hitting the area around the lake, the water hasn’t had a chance to calm down and return to a more clear state. Normally, the chain of lakes that we are fishing has some fairly clear water once you get away from the boat ramps. Unfortunately, the rains have kept the water somewhat dirty as time has gone on.
When we first started practicing, I was able to catch bass on the outer edges early in the day. Throwing a swimbait up over the edges of topped-out vegetation and retrieving it back off the edge would almost guarantee bites for that first hour of daylight. After that, the fish went deeper. But there was no need to move — Texas-rigged worms that would fall straight down the edge of the vegetation were drawing some quality bites. Now we see none of that.
With the water being dirty, the other thing that has happened is that the water temperature has gone up. When a lake gets infiltrated with that dirt or mud that gets stirred up from the bottom, most light is absorbed before it reaches the bottom. That means most of the heat ends up in the upper layers of the water. So not only are you combating dirty water, but in shallow areas you are also trying to figure out what the rising temperature is doing to those bass.
What I have noticed is that the bass have moved out a little farther into scattered deeper vegetation. The deeper water is a tad cooler, which is inviting to the bass. The dirty water does not allow the sunlight to penetrate as far, so they seem to be hanging out farther from cover than you might expect.
I have also noticed more baitfish in this area as time has passed by. At first all of the bait was right up tight to the vegetation edges. Now it appears that it too has moved out to the scattered clumps and is no longer locked on to the tight hard edges. Between the water temperature and the bait fish pulling out, of course the bass have moved.
While fishing this cover, I have continued with my Texas-rigged worm — but I have lightened up the weight a bit. I am using a 3/16-ounce bullet weight, which seems to be doing the trick. The lighter weight lets the bait fall slower, so I get the occasional reaction strike. It also allows me to work the bait slowly through that clumped-up vegetation. This lets me cover a lot of ground slowly, but very thoroughly. More often than not, if you find one bass in a particular spot, you will find several more there with it.
Because the water is murky, I stick with my June bug and blueberry colors. The slightly darker colors seem to be a great fit for the lower light at the depth I am fishing.
The water level being up is a great sight. I know some of the bigger lakes have been forced to dump water due to the issues with the algae and red tide situations from last year. Earlier dispensing of water to avoid pumping hot water to the Gulf has caused Kissimmee and Okeechobee to be really low. On Kissimmee, you can go out and count brush piles all over the lake right now. However, isolated lakes with no way to dump water have maintained good water levels.
If there’ a lake with good water levels that you like to fish, but the water clarity has gone away, look to fish deeper in that scattered vegetation. That pattern has been very successful for me. This weekend, I hope to catch a quality limit of bass with what I have learned fishing this dirtier water. With any luck, victory number three for the season will be had by Saturday afternoon.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
