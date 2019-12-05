There is no easy answer for solving the bass bite in conditions that fluctuate all over the place. The bass don’t go far — they simply become non-aggressive and don’t feed.
When conditions change due to a passing front, by the third day you can generally get out there and get after them again. The stability will put the bass back in a feeding mode. But those two days in between? Those are the flux days, and it can be really tough to catch fish then.
Of course, those will be the two days you have available to go fishing. So here are some things to try when you encounter these conditions.
First, scale down your baits, and fish at an extremely slow rate. Trying some different techniques can help as well. Let’s look at how you go about fishing a drop-shot rig. This is not a very common rig in Florida. I have watched one professional use this rig on Lake Harris and fish his way to an 8th-place finish during some really tough conditions.
The rig is easy to set up. You basically tie your hook on and leave about a long tag end of line behind the hook. That long tag end is where yo attach a weight. You can use something as simple as a bell sinker, or you can get fancy and buy the weights specifically designed for a drop-shot rig. No matter what you use, tie that weight to the end of your line so the weight is behind the hook.
In setting this rig up, you need to determine just how far you want your bait to travel above the bottom of the lake. The most important factor is the depth. The deeper the water, the more line between the weight and hook. It allows that bait to reach up a distance off the bottom to catch those suspending bass. You don’t want it more than 3 feet off the bottom, but as the depth gets shallower, you will need to shorten that distance up between the hook and weight (sometimes as short as 12 inches).
I have used this rig a few times when it has gotten really cold and the water temps took a dive a few days before the tournament. I finished third in one tournament and just out of the top five in another. Now, we don’t have a lot of icy fronts that drive our water temp down like that. But when the conditions change and you are in those slow periods, this rig can prove to be really good.
I like to use very small baits on this rig. I generally go with a 4-inch worm. The fact that the bait is suspended off the bottom means you can fish it really slow. As far as hooking the worm to the hook, you can do it similar to a Texas rig or go with the wacky hook up and run the hook through the middle part of the worm, so an equal length of the bait is on each side. This gives the worm a very unusual action in the water and can get a bass with lockjaw to bite.
Now, if you are fishing in shallow water, the drop-shot rig is a poor choice. But my bait theory stays the same even if I go to a Texas-rigged worm: Scale the size down and fish it really slow. You want that bait to stay in the strike zone as long as possible, and you want to offer the bass something that will not take much effort to eat. In the changing conditions, they prefer to move as little as possible, so a small bait left in the strike zone as long as possible is a good thing.
Look for deeper water right near some shallow flats. If you can find vegetation near the drop-off, it can only enhance your chances. The other thing I try to focus on is finding clear water. It’s a lot easier for a bass to see those small finesse baits if the water is clear. If it has been windy for a few days (like most fronts bring), fish a shoreline on the leeward side of the lake. The water water there probably won’t be as stirred up.
This type of fishing takes patience, and lots of it. Trust me, it won’t be easy. You may only get a few bites a day — but those bites you get may be really good quality fish. Take your time on the lake in these conditions, and don’t expect a flurry of action. It just won’t happen.
I hope some of this helps you not only locate bass when conditions are tough, but put a few in the boat as well. I’ll see you on the lake.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
