This time of year, a cold front can change our weather in a heartbeat. The weather forecast is not always spot on, and it’s easy to get caught on the water in brutal conditions. I’ve said it before and I’ll stand by it: I would much prefer to fish in the rain then fish in the wind.
Some of you may say that you can always run to a shoreline to get out of the wind. While that’s true, the problem is that shoreline may not hold any fish. But it can still give you an escape and provide you a great day on the water. This past weekend, Missy and I got caught in some serious windy conditions during a club tournament. Throw in the fact that the temperature at the start of the day was in the 40s and it was plenty miserable.
We were fishing on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes and the initial weather forecast was for near-calm winds — five miles an hour out of the northwest. They got the direction right, but when we set out in the morning, winds were a steady 15 miles per hour with gusts well over that. We put on all the proper clothing (almost to the point that Missy couldn’t move, like Randy from A Christmas Story) and headed out, hoping the winds would settle down as the day got on.
Last time out, I had been on some nice bass out in open-water vegetation, so I tried to set up on that spot. With the wind howling down the lake, this was a chore. I almost fell off the boat trying to get the trolling motor in the water. Once that was done and the spot-lock was on my Minn Kota, we took two big waves over the bow that soaked the entire boat. That was it — up came the trolling motor and we got out of there.
The only solution was to head for calmer water out of the waves. The wind is still there, but the waves aren’t a problem. We found a lee shore, but it was a completely new area for us. As I anticipated, we caught nothing in this spot.
We fished there for an hour before I decided I was going to use this club tournament day as a practice day for my first MLF Toyota series tournament. Missy wanted no part of what I intended to do, so I took her back to the RV to get warm. (Having the motorhome at the tournaments is a lifesaver for her.)
I headed back out alone, braving the winds and waves, and ran all the way to the top of the lake. I started fishing heavy cover just to see if any bass had set up near some spawning grounds that I knew of. I only managed one small keeper from this area and decided that my time would be better spent checking to see if the fish were starting to fan out any spawning beds.
Sure enough, I found three or four beds in that area on shallower sandy bottom. I knew those bass had retreated to the thicker vegetation that I was fishing. But they were not in a feeding mood, probably due to the cold front.
After exploring that north shore for hours, I noticed the wind had calmed down. I ran back to the spot we had started out to fish in the first place and found I could fish it and move around with no issues from the waves.
Unfortunately, I did not leave myself enough time to locate the school of bass. I did manage to get one over 3 pounds, but by the time I found that one tournament hours were nearly over, and I had to go in. Not a lot of big weights were caught that day, but a few folks managed to scratch out limits of bass just by staying out of the wind and doing some simple fishing. In the end, that’s all it took to get a check.
It’s better to go where you can fish than try to force your will on a technique or spot that simply isn’t going to happen that day. Your time will be better spent on making sure you get lines in the water and still have a good day on the lake. In the end, it is much safer than what I tried to force early in the day. After all, better to be safe — period.
The fact that I have a much bigger tournament coming up gave me the opportunity to do some scouting in weather I hopefully will not have to fish in. But if it does, I have a much better game plan to catch some fish in tough conditions.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
