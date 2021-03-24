By Capt. Josh Olive
Getting out onto big water means a chance to come across some big fish, and that’s certainly one of the main reasons anglers head out away from shore. But Southwest Florida’s reefs, wrecks and open sea are home to a great many species. Some are huge, but some are panfish. We don’t have enough space to discuss them all, so instead let’s look at a day of fishing on the Gulf.
We’ll start the afternoon before by getting tackle ready. I’ll bring an assortment of rods and reels with me, starting with my a couple of my inshore redfish/snook rigs. These perform triple duty offshore: Bait, snapper and mackerel. Then I’ll want something a bit heavier but still very castable. This is my pitch rod (I’ll explain that later). Now, a couple still heavier outfits — basically, tarpon tackle. These will be flatlines, or maybe trolling rods. Finally, a couple short and stout boat rods with conventional reels and 30- to 50-pound line, which will (hopefully) be used for hauling big ones off the bottom.
Much offshore fishing is done with natural instead of artificial baits, so I’ll get those ready as well. I want plenty of chum — six or eight frozen blocks is not too many. I’ll also bring frozen shrimp, sardines and whole squid, and perhaps a few chicken leg quarters.
Since we’ll be doing a bit of trolling as well, I’ll double-check that my deep-diving lipped lures, skirts, cedar plugs and spoons are present and accounted for. While I’m in the tackle bag, I’ll also verify that I have sabiki rigs; Fish Bites (bait substitute); 30-, 40- and 60-pound fluorocarbon leader; No. 9 wire; inline circle hooks in sizes from 1/0 to 9/0; and plenty of sinkers from one ounce up to about 10 ounces. Then I get a good night’s sleep — no rest tomorrow.
We’re on the boat and heading out at first light, with lots of ice in the fishbox. We’ll stop at a small ledge in 30 or 40 feet of water to catch some live bait on the sabiki rigs (tipped with tiny pieces of Fish Bites). How do I know where the ledges are? Stone crab trappers conveniently mark them for us. Look under their floats and you’ll find ledges. The traps aren’t there all year, and they’re also moved around quite a bit during the open season, so mark these spots for later.
With hopefully a few dozen pinfish, grunts and squirrelfish in the baitwell (and the inevitable baby snapper released back to the ledge), we’re on our way out. If the bait fishing is slow — well, we’ve got plenty of frozen.
We’ll be heading directly to our farthest point first. If we stopped at the closest and worked our way out, we’d have a long trip home at the end of the day. Better to run now when we’re not so worn out from catching fish. On the way, we’ll look for diving birds that might indicate feeding fish. I’ll always make a slight diversion to cast spoons or even troll a few minutes if there are feeding fish around.
The spot might be a wreck or natural rocky bottom. The higher the structure comes off the bottom, the more likely we’ll see midwater fish such as kingfish and amberjack. If it’s low, we’ll mainly expect bottom fish.
Either way, we’re going to drop the anchor on bare sand or mud, drift back over the structure and start chumming. A few handfuls of finely chopped sardine and squid will get things going quickly. We’ll also get a frozen block tied off and over the side (in a mesh bag, if one wasn’t included), and put one or two flatlines out.
This rod is rigged simply with about 10 inches of wire and a live or frozen baitfish under a float. Put it in the rod holder, set the drag light (or flip the switch on a dual drag reel, which makes it much simpler), and assign a float watcher if it’s a live bait.
By now, the chum bits are reaching bottom, so we’ll toss in some more. Remember, chop it well. We’re trying to get them excited, not feed them. We want them to find bigger pieces on our hooks.
The bottom rods are rigged with porgy rigs — two dropper loops, about a foot apart, with a sinker looped on the one at the end of the line and a hook on the upper one. This rig is fished with a taut line so you’ll feel every tap and hit quickly, and it’s also less likely to snag the bottom. Every angler now drops one to the bottom, baited with whatever they feel is appropriate.
When a fish strikes, don’t overreact. You can’t set a circle hook, so just reel instead. Reel quickly until you feel the fish fighting you, then slow down a bit. If it’s well-hooked, you’re unlikely to lose it unless you try to horse it in. Just keep it coming up, nice and steady.
With the fish to the boat, land it in a net if possible. Pulling them in by hand sometimes leads to suddenly unhooked fish, and gaffs kill fish that are unexpectedly short. Measure it and decide to keep it or release it. If the stomach is sticking out of the mouth and it needs to be released, use descending gear to get it back down safely. (Learn more about descending gear at https://bit.ly/3s2Zkvv.)
We’ll keep the chum going until we decide we’re leaving. Once the bite slows or stops, we’ll move on. If our next spot is close, we’ll troll on the way. A spread that covers a big part of the water column is ideal — for example, a lure that dives to 30 feet, one that dives to 15, and one that stays at the surface.
Since we’ve been chumming, there may be pelagic fish nearby. Before we leave, we’ll troll our spread in a couple wide circles around or over the spot. Frequent catches include cobia, kingfish and barracuda, all of which are fine eating.
Since we’re heading slowly back toward shore, the water is getting shallower with each successive spot we stop. In shallower water, we’re more likely to see smaller fish, so the lighter rods get used more. Sometimes a big one will surprise you, but it’s much more sporting to bring in snapper and porgies on snook tackle than on heavy bottom gear. Your choice, though.
The sun is low on the horizon by the time we get back to the marina, and our backs are sore from fighting fish. We’ve got a box full of fish to clean, and we’re glad that we let the smaller ones go because dealing with 50 little lane snapper right nor would be a genuine hassle. Since we started out with plenty of ice, we can actually put off the fish processing until tomorrow, so let’s.
Offshore trips are frequently meat hunts, and we have plenty to eat and plenty to share with friends and family. Fresher fish is better, so we won’t put much in the freezer. Whatever does get frozen will be used in the next month. There’s nothing worse than wasted fish.
Every trip out there will be different, with different targets and goals. But what’s described here is fairly typical and will give you a good idea of how to get started. If you need more details — well, that’s what a fish coach does.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
