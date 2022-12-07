It’s a plain fact that fishing is a male-dominated pastime. That’s not to say women shouldn’t fish — there’s been a trend of more and more women fishing, and I think that’s great. Women can be just as good or better anglers, and they almost always learn the skills more quickly.
Still, there are a lot of fishermen out their whose wives and/or girlfriends don’t fish at all. And that’s OK — except when one of these non-fishing women want to get their guy fishing tackle as a gift.
For them, walking into a well-stocked tackle shop must be a lot like a man walking into a women’s shoe store. Why are there so many different kinds of (fishing rods, black pumps)? How come all these (lures, sandals) look the same? Why does that (reel, leopard-print stiletto) cost three times as much as the one next to it?
The reasons behind such mysteries are obvious to those in the know and utterly baffling to an outsider. Someone who doesn’t fish should never buy tackle for an angler — not, at least, without doing a bit of “research” first.
At Fishin’ Frank’s, we give the following advice, which is equally valid if you go somewhere else to buy gear: Snoop. Look through your husband’s tackle box or bag and see if you can find some brand names. Check his rods and reels and write down brands (and model numbers, if you can find them). Better yet, snap a few close-up photos with your cellphone.
Does he ever talk about the kinds of fish he catches, or where he goes fishing? If he fishes from a boat, what size and kind? With these clues, we can figure out his methods and recommend equipment that will suit what he’s already doing.
If your snooping nets you no useful information, you can always try asking. It’s tough to be subtle about this, but maybe you can get him when he’s half-asleep (maybe when he’s sleep-walking from the recliner back to the bedroom).
Sometimes subtlety isn’t needed. If you just flat-out ask, at least he’ll have the joy of anticipation. Most tackle shops offer gift certificates, which are a great option if you prefer to keep the present a surprise but aren’t sure what your angler would like.
On the flip side, fishing guys who are trying to get their gals more involved in angling are ill-advised to just buy her a rod and reel. There are a couple reasons: First, if you buy it and bring it home, you’re going to be the one who teaches her how to use it. That’s a mistake, and will probably lead to her not wanting to fish.
Instead, bring her with you to the tackle shop, where she can learn the basics from someone she’s not emotionally involved with. It’s very difficult for a woman to learn something from her husband without feeling like she’s being yelled at. It’s just basic psychology.
Second, if you let her choose the gear, she’ll feel more involved — more empowered — and that will make her more likely to want to fish with you. She might feel self-conscious using pink line, or maybe she’ll find it hard to cast with a 7-foot rod. You won’t know that, though, unless you let her choose the equipment herself.
Of course, if she already fishes, that’s a very different situation. In that case, you can probably just upgrade her gear.
Fishing tackle, whether it’s a new rod and reel or a couple lures as stocking stuffers, really is one of those gifts that’s keeps giving — but only if it actually gets used. That’s why it’s so important to know you’re getting someone gear that they’ll like and fish with.
If you’re in any doubt, bring them into your favorite local tackle shop with you and pick something out together. That way they’ll have something that’s just perfect for them, and that’s definitely not a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
