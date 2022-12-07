A rod under the tree

If the fishermen on your list targets trout and redfish, this rod is the wrong one. It’s wise to snoop a little before choosing fishing gear for somebody else.

 WaterLine file photo

It’s a plain fact that fishing is a male-dominated pastime. That’s not to say women shouldn’t fish — there’s been a trend of more and more women fishing, and I think that’s great. Women can be just as good or better anglers, and they almost always learn the skills more quickly.

Still, there are a lot of fishermen out their whose wives and/or girlfriends don’t fish at all. And that’s OK — except when one of these non-fishing women want to get their guy fishing tackle as a gift.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments