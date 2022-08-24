It’s a little ridiculous for me to tell you that it’s hot out there. Duh! But I would like to mention that the water is also hot. Really hot. One of the captains I know told me he saw a surface temperature of 93 degrees in the middle of the Harbor one day last week.
When the water is as warm as a hot tub, that’s bound to have an effect on the fish. They don’t like it, and most of the time they try to avoid it if possible. So as an angler who is crazy enough to get out and fish this time of year, in addition to dodging lightning bolts and drinking gallons of water to avoid dehydration, you also need to be constantly searching for cooler water.
One way to cool down is to go deep. Charlotte Harbor is pretty shallow — about 10 or 11 feet, on average. However, there are a handful of deep-water refuges where fish can go. Not every fish chooses to go deeper. Many fish that are more at home on the flats head for shady backcountry areas, where the shallow water and dense mangroves make it nearly impossible for you to chase them. But there are enough fish that go deep to keep you busy.
Temperature is just one reason fish seek these spots. Another is their preference for highly salty water. There’s a lot of fresh water flowing into the Harbor right now. Fresh water is less dense than salt water, and they don’t really like to mix. When a freshwater creek flows into a salty or brackish body of water, the fresh water tends to ride up on top, pushing the salt water to the bottom.
The surface layer is called a freshwater lens, and since the two are separate, they can be surprisingly different in temperature. This phenomenon is especially noticeable when warm fresh water is flowing downstream and cooler salt water is being pushed upstream by an incoming tide. In these circumstances, there may be a temperature difference of several degrees and a significant difference in dissolved oxygen, which fish need to breathe.
OK, enough of hydrology class — where are these spots, and what about the fishing? The where is easy; that’s what the map is for. As far as the fish you expect to find in these areas, they’re species that don’t mind traveling in open water. There’s not a lot of cover on the bottom (although I suspect there might be a few old washing machines or refrigerators that have been illegally dumped overboard to create personal artificial reefs).
Sharks are a popular target here. There are several species available — bulls and blacktips for those seeking a serious fight; bonnetheads, blacknose and Atlantic sharpnose if you want to start out with something smaller.
The best way to catch one is to bring it in to you, so anchoring and chumming is the way to go. Be sure to have your anchor line tied to a float so you can toss it overboard at a moment’s notice. If you hook a big one and have to chase it, you won’t have time to monkey around with tying on a float.
Of course, you can’t pick the size of your shark, but the smaller ones outnumber the bruisers 20 to one or better. That means using lighter tackle will be a lot more fun. Maybe a big one will eat your lunch, but that’s just the game. Don’t forget to use a wire leader — even little sharks can easily chomp through the heaviest monofilament — and inline circle hooks are required by law. You also need a tool that can cut through the wire leader or the hook.
If you don’t want to mess with anything too toothy, there are other options. Silver trout, which generally prefer cooler water and bite best in winter, sometimes show up in the deep holes this time of year. I’m not really sure why. Maybe the bigger spotted seatrout chase them out of their deeper haunts. Anyway, they’re just as good on the table as their speckled cousins. Be sure to get them on ice ASAP.
There are also ladyfish, catfish (mostly sailcats), a handful of mangrove snapper and the occasional tripletail floating by (yes, even though the fresh water is on the surface — tripletail just don’t seem to care).
For those wanting a deeply bent rod, there are also more than a few tarpon out there, happily nomming on the ladyfish, catfish and trout. Tarpon also eat a lot of threadfin herring, and threadies often follow the tide as it advances and retreats. You’ll probably see the best tarpon bite as the tideline comes through.
Let’s just face facts: This is not really the best time of year to fish in Southwest Florida. Sane people stay home and find something to do in the air conditioning. But if you’re like me and you’re nutty enough to want to go out on the water, the deeper spots in the Harbor can provide the action you’re looking for. Lunatic.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
