20-foot holes

NOAA map

The 20-foot holes in the middle of Charlotte Harbor are outlined in red here.

 NOAA map

It’s a little ridiculous for me to tell you that it’s hot out there. Duh! But I would like to mention that the water is also hot. Really hot. One of the captains I know told me he saw a surface temperature of 93 degrees in the middle of the Harbor one day last week.

When the water is as warm as a hot tub, that’s bound to have an effect on the fish. They don’t like it, and most of the time they try to avoid it if possible. So as an angler who is crazy enough to get out and fish this time of year, in addition to dodging lightning bolts and drinking gallons of water to avoid dehydration, you also need to be constantly searching for cooler water.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

