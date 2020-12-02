It’s been a long, hot summer. But now that we’ve had two pretty good cold fronts back to back, we can probably call it over (and thankfully, it looks like the never-ending hurricane season is also over).
During the warm months, it can be a long drive to get to the most productive waters. If you own waterfront property, as soon as the selling agent showed it to you, you probably were planning to do lots of backyard fishing. Then the reality sets in: During summer, the canals are hot and low salinity, and a lot of the fish you were hoping to catch are no-shows.
But now we can let the good times roll. Cold weather pushes a lot of fish up into the canals in search of protected waters and a little extra warmth. It’s also a lot more comfortable for the fishermen. Protection from the chilly wind plus not having to bounce across the Harbor? Sounds good to me.
Now, understanding how to effectively fish the canals is paramount. It’s not like being out on the flats or the reefs. It’s pretty much its own thing, and having a few tricks to break out can mean the difference between catching fish and just looking at overpriced houses.
So first, drive all the way to Bokeelia to catch bait … no, just kidding. Shrimp is a perfectly fine bait for canal fishing. Of course, the downside to shrimp is that everything wants to eat shrimp, and will. It’s pretty common to have a bait picked to pieces by dozens of hungry but tiny mouths. Get extra.
Most anglers fish a shrimp on the bottom. But with whitebait, fishermen are more likely to free-line or use a float. These techniques work quite well for shrimp also. And shrimp are more likely to be cast out to the middle of the canal. If you were using whitebait, you’d be more careful to cast to structure. Do the same with shrimp.
If you’re not a fan of natural bait, that’s not a problem. Topwater lures and lipped plugs do well in the canals, although at that point you’re narrowing down the possibilities of what you’ll hook. Snook, jacks and juvenile tarpon will smack these lures. You can cast to structure for the snook or troll for the tarpon and jacks. Snook will sometimes hit the trolled lures too, especially if you’re running them right next to docks or under bridges.
The big lures have been great for the last couple weeks, with so many mullet gathering up and getting ready for their spawn. It takes a jumbo fish to eat these jumbo baits, so be ready for a real fight.
Overall, it’s not a bad idea to bump up to slightly heavier tackle anyway. Fishing in tight quarters with lots of stuff to cut your line (dock pilings, seawalls, other boats) means you need to be able to control your fish a little better. Long runs are fun, but they can lose you fish.
Target species will be a little different than out in the Harbor. Seatrout, for example, really prefer to be around grassy areas. We do see a few in the canals, but usually near the mouths. Besides, fish are using the canals to try to keep warm. Trout don’t care too much about cool water temperatures. When water temps drop to the 50s, snook can die. Trout just keep eating.
Some canals are definitely fishier than others. What you’re looking for is good water flow, plentiful structure, a mix of deep and shallow water, and generally the closer you are to the Harbor the better. But there are some that meet all the requirements and never seem that good. The mouth of the East Spring Lake canal is wide and deep, with mangroves on both sides. But it’s very hit or miss.
On the other hand, the Ackerman Waterway also has mangrove shorelines on both sides and has a lot more fish consistently. Just pretend you’re bass fishing: Run the trolling motor, stick close to the edges and cast to the vegetation. The area where the locks used to be has lots of structure and draws sheepshead, black drum, snook and occasional redfish. It’s amazing what you can catch in here.
If you’re familiar with the canal system and you know where the snook lights are, you have some snook spots all day long. The fish that are there at night don’t usually move too far away during the day. They’ll just go hang out on some nearby structure. Fishing within a couple hundred yards of the light can be very productive.
There are a few rules about general canal fishing that you ought to be aware of:
Be respectful of property owners. Much of the time, you’re fishing in other people’s backyards. Try to keep the noise down, and take care not to bounce jigheads off boats or land hooks in their upholstery or on their docks. And don’t tie up to their docks; that’s trespassing.
On the other hand, you have the legal right to fish any canal water you want, including the water under or next to somebody’s dock or boat. Some homeowners may try to tell you different, and might even get nasty about it. Take the high ground, but angler harassment is illegal. If you’re not violating their property rights, the law is on your side. Call them if you must. (The relevant law is Florida Statute 379.105 if you need it.)
In the canals, you’re never alone. Basically, you’re fishing next to the interstate. It’s on you to watch your position and not be in the way. Keep your lines out of the traffic area too. And don’t get annoyed with the parade of boats going past. It’s a highway.
Finally, don’t be afraid to experiment. Getting locked in to just one or two ways of doing things will cost you fun and fish. Virtually any method that will catch fish other places will catch fish in the canals, too — so get out there, stay warm, and try to have a good time.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. For more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, call 941-625-3888 or visit FishinFranks.com.
