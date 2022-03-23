It’s one of the most commonly asked questions by fishermen who are new to this area: “Where are the flats?” Well, that’s a pretty easy one to answer. They’re just large areas of relatively shallow water, usually less than about 6 feet deep.
Both the east and the west sides of Charlotte Harbor have extensive areas of flats, as do Lemon Bay and Pine Island Sound. You can also find flats in parts of Gasparilla Sound and in Bull and Turtle bays. Most of Charlotte Harbor’s flats are at least partially covered in seagrasses, more so as get closer to the Gulf. This grass is the reason there is so much life on our flats.
The east and west side flats begin at the shoreline. They extend out several hundred yards, reaching all the way to a barrier sandbar, where the water is very shallow. Between this sandbar and the shore, the depth is semi-consistent (the flattish bottom is where the name comes from).
But no flat is truly flat. All of them have deeper troughs and shallower bars. In many areas, the troughs will hold water even on the very lowest tides, so the lushest grass grows in them. The higher areas that are sometimes exposed to the air usually remain bare sand, although sometimes a type of grass called shoal grass will grow there.
As with any other place fish are found, they prefer areas with structure. For really small fish, the grass itself is structure. Larger predators have to make do with what little is available, mostly edges and dropoffs.
When the water is high, predatory fish will lie in wait along the edge between grass and sand. Most of our flats have potholes scattered throughout them. These are slightly deeper areas that are bare of grass. They can range in size from a card table to a quarter-acre. Smaller potholes are often havens for large predators like snook and redfish, which wait in them to ambush passing baitfish.
When the water is low, big fish either abandon the flat for deeper water or settle into one of the troughs. They’re often visible as they pass over the open sand of the bars entering or exiting the flat, allowing you an opportunity to watch where they go and present a bait.
If you don’t see fish, you can cast to the deeper areas of the bar. These natural passes are used as highways by fish. How do you know where they are? By scouting when the water is very low — for example, on extreme low tides or when a strong south wind pushes water out of the Harbor. Low winter tides are great for such exploration, and the water is usually pretty clear then as well.
These passes are also your best way on and off the flats. Once you get past the bar, the water usually gets a little deeper (because you’re in a trough) before getting shallow again. Watch out for bars, which can be hard to spot in dark water even if they’re very shallow.
Don’t overlook the shoreline portion of the flat. In some cases, you’ll find deeper water right along the shoreline. If there are also mangrove trees here, it’s probably a place where lots of fish hang out. On hot summer days, fish will seek out the shelter of the mangrove shade where trees overhang the water. Pitching baits underneath (aka “beating the bushes”) can be highly productive.
The outside of the barrier bar also draws in many fish. Pompano, cobia, sharks, flounder and mackerel can all be found in this area. They are mostly drawn to the sharp dropoff, which acts as a wall they can use to corral prey. On low tides, that’s also where many of the snook and redfish will wait for the water to come back in. However, they’re not usually in a feeding mood.
Rising water really turns a flat on. When the tide is low, all the crabs and shrimp and little fish have the place to themselves. When the tide is rising and water is pouring back onto the flats, the predators are eager to get in and start gobbling them down.
Redfish often get so wrapped up in snuffling through the sand that they don’t notice, or maybe don’t care, that their tails are sticking out of the water. A bait dropped in front of one often gets inhaled. Don’t assume every tail you see is a red, though. Catfish, sheepshead, mullet and stingrays also tail.
On a falling tide, the bite can be good but is usually slower. If you have tidal creeks in the area, ebb tides can be amazing — fish will sit at the mouth and wait for the current flow to bring them food. Don’t get too comfy though. If the tide gets too low, you might end up stuck. When the water isn’t moving, usually the fish aren’t either.
The flats can be a dangerous place for boaters. Boats capable of running in very shallow water have become a trend in Charlotte Harbor over the past few years. Do not assume just because you saw another boat go through an area that it will be fine for you to do so as well. If your draft is deeper than his, you’ll end up mowing the grass at best and running aground at worst. Running aground is an ever-present possibility on the flats, and is far more hazardous when you’re on plane.
To explore a flat safely, plan to go slow. A trolling motor is almost a requirement. Shut your big engine off and put it down as low as it will go. That’s counter-intuitive, but trust me. Now stand on the bow and use the trolling motor to navigate.
If you get too shallow, the skeg on your big engine will contact the bottom first. To get free, all you need to do is raise the engine. Of course, you’ll have to decide whether to go onward or turn back. That’s your call. But sticking the skeg instead of the hull makes it a lot easier to stay dry while exploring.
If you enter the flats system on a falling tide, when it’s time to leave you may discover that the water is too low for you to get past the sandbar. Until you have explored the flats more thoroughly, stick to high tides. Otherwise, you might end up spending several hours out there waiting for the water to come back.
Remember that if you want to target snook, trout and redfish, you’ll be spending quite a bit of time on the flats so you’ll need to learn them well. Don’t be afraid, but don’t be stupid either. Just go slow, and don’t forget to take notes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.