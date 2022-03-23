Navigate through any local saltwater canal after dark and you’ll see underwater fish lights casting an eerie greenish glow behind some houses. These lights are meant to attract fish — and they work pretty darn well.
If you hang out around one of these light and watch, you’ll probably see snook, tarpon, catfish, mullet and an assortment of tiny fish. Sometimes drum or sharks show up, but that’s incidental. Understanding what draws them will help you understand how to fish here.
The lights work by drawing in little crustaceans like copepods. These tiny shrimp-like animals are eaten by the little fish, and the bigger fish show up to the party later on.
Because most of the prey items around the lights are small, it makes sense to use small lures or baits. You can dip up the little baitfish in a net, but that might shut the bite down for the rest of the night. While shrimp can work, predators at the lights are expecting small fish.
Itty-bitty lures like the DOA Tiny TerrorEyz and Creme Lit’l Fishie are ideal. If you watch the baitfish, you’ll see they often swim in a skitter-pause, skitter-pause pattern. Try to imitate that with your lure.
This action is easier to attain with a fly, which won’t sink like a lure when you pause it. Throwing small baitfish imitations is also easier with a fly rod. If you use this technique, take care to avoid slapping your line down on the water.
Although lights both above and under water will show you fish, very often the fish you can see aren’t the ones that are actively feeding.
Why? Stand in a dark room and look into a well-lit one. You can see everything. Now move to the lit room and look back into the dark. Not seeing much, are you? It’s the same underwater.
Focus your efforts on the edges of the light’s influence. Predators will hang out in the dark and watch for an opportunity to lunge toward the light and grab an easy meal.
Lights that are above the water will usually create a shadow line on the water. Lighted docks are perfect for this, as fish can hide under them.
Take note that a shadow line may continue to angle under the water, as shown in the top graphic. Fish will often hold near the bottom, so do some down-and-dirty geometry in your head — angle of the light plus water depth — to get an idea where to fish.
