Fall and spring transitions always tough times for bass anglers to master. The weather goes from cool to warm, the water temperature is never the same for more than a couple days, and you just can’t seem to find out where those bass are feeding or hanging out. This is exactly the situation I’m in right now on the Kissimmee chain of lakes.
I always pay special attention to the water temperature and its trend during this time of year, along with the moon phases. As the water starts to warm up, bass will move in shallower and wait for just the right time to start their spawning rituals. When the water is colder, they’ll sit off deeper edges. They’ll eat under both conditions — if you can figure out where they are.
I’ve been out on the water the past two weekends getting ready for my first big tournament of the year. I have watched the water temperatures climb rapidly over the past week. Once the warming trend started, the water temperature climbed more than five degrees in one day. Two weeks ago, I could reliably catch bass under matted vegetation. But with the rapid change, the bass have moved all over. Right now, it’s a struggle to find them.
This past weekend really drove that home. While I spent the earlier hours working matted vegetation and scattered hydrilla, I caught only one bass in the weeds. As I prep for a tournament, I don’t spend great amounts of my time in any one area. I can watch other boats fishing nearby to determine if fish are being caught in one specific area or another. Unethical, you say? When you have as many boats on the water as some of our popular lakes get, I’d have to wear blinders to avoid seeing what other anglers are doing.
We did manage two more bass that day. One came from lily pads in deep water, and the other from a very shallow area. We also took a ride through the shallow waters looking for beds in hopes that any had moved up to start their spawning process. Unfortunately, there were none to be found.
Every bass we caught was in a different type of area. And no two were caught on the same bait. This makes it extremely tough to put a pattern together — something that you really need to do if you want to catch a lot of bass, which is kind of important in the events I have coming up.
The recent full moon may have sparked the bass moving shallow, and this could be the weekend those fish start to go into full-blown spawn mode. They will not all go at the same time, but I’m betting it will trigger them to start moving that direction, which should put the males in shallow while the females nearby continue to feed, waiting for the males to finish their dusting beds. So for the week leading up to the tournament, I will pay more attention to cover close to shallow spawning grounds.
One other tip to remember: Most everyone has some sort of fancy electronics on their boat. But if you’re looking for areas where bass will spawn, the rodtip is still a useful tool. If you aren’t sure if the bottom has a hard sandy surface, stick your rod in the water and check it.
If you don’t feel resistance as you poke into the bottom, then the sediment is too soft for the bass to spawn. And if you can’t reach the bottom at all, it’s probably too deep for spawning. But, if you poke into the bottom and are met with some resistance right away, or even a half inch under the sediment, you may be in the best spot of all.
Continue to look for those big bright sandy circles where a bass may have started fanning a bed. If you don’t see bass on those beds, better look at the nearest clump of vegetation. They may be sitting just out of sight, waiting for that “trigger temperature” to move them onto the beds and do their thing.
Again, it’s a tough time of year — but it’s also one that can be particularly rewarding if you take the time to get to know your surroundings, especially under the water. Look for shallow sandy spots with some scattered vegetation either above or below the surface. Bass like to be up against something when making beds if possible. Then look for cover nearby. That’s where they will sit and feed until they are ready to move up onto the bed. They will also attack anything they feel is a threat to the bed itself.
I hope some of this helps you locate and catch some bass during the pre-spawn and spawning time of year. Heck, I hope it helps me locate some too. I’d sure like to make a good showing in this tournament.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.