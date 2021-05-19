One thing I noticed while fishing this spring: I was around more shad spawns than I can ever remember. Whether it was in a tournament or simply out fun fishing, I found myself in some incredible spots to catch large numbers of bass. And when you get into those situations, you might even get a big one to bite.
Finding an area where a major shad spawn is underway can feel like hitting the jackpot in Vegas. However, not all of these situations will be productive. I have seen the shad were so thick it seemed you could have gotten out of the boat and walked across them. And while there were bass feeding on them, I couldn’t get a bite no matter what I threw at them.
The point is simple: Understanding how to identify these shad spawns is one thing. Figuring out how to catch bass around them can be something completely else.
Earlier this year I was fishing on Lake Harris getting ready for a Major League Fishing tournament. In practice, I had located some key spots and caught some bass, then decided to go shallow to see if I could find spawning shad.
I located a grass clump that was simply loaded with shad as well as bass. I put the Power-Poles down to sit and watch what was going on. I even paid close attention to the shad to gauge their size and their color. Once I had a good lock on that, I tied on a bait and went to work.
I caught no bass in that area. I drifted down the shoreline a bit and found the same scenario in a different patch of grass. I was using the same bait I identified in the first grassline, but here I was able to get them to bite. What was the difference? I have no idea.
Bass can get so locked onto natural forage that they simply ignore what you’re throwing at them. If they have a superabundance of food, it can be hard to get their attention. But there are some things that you can look for that will help you catch bass, especially in the spring.
One is how to identify a shad spawn. You really need to keep your eyes on the water when looking for baitfish schools. If the conditions are windy, this becomes more difficult. When waves make it impossible to see, I move into shallow water and look behind grass lines or on the lee side of points. Calm water is much easier to scan for schools of bait.
The easiest way to identify schools of bait is look for bass busting the surface of the water. They will feed on these schools from the bottom up and will be very noticeable during these times.
It’s important to remember this phenomenon does not last long. Bass will break up a school of bait in short order. Then takes time for bass to herd that bait up again. During the interim, those schools of bait will move. By the time they resurface, they may be 100 yards from where you are sitting.
Once you identify that you have schools of bait in an area, it is time to select your lure. You need to find something that will come as close to the shad as possible, but that also stands out. The other thing you can do is find a bait that will replicate the action or noise of those shad.
A small Rebel Pop-R is excellent in these situations. The small size will give you a great profile that comes close to matching the size of the bait. The popping or spitting sound it makes when you retrieve it will mimic the noise shad make when they are breaking on the surface of the water. All these things help the bass hone in on their prey.
Pay attention to the water, and to how the bass are reacting to the shad. If you can lock on an area where the shad are holding, you have found a spot that will surely hold bass. There is one absolute in bass fishing: If what they are feeding on moves, the bass will move as well. It doesn’t matter if it’s crawfish, small bluegills, shad or shiners. They will always be where their prey is.
Bass fishing tends to slow down in the summer months, but this fact still holds true. For bass, there will always be something to eat, like a sunfish spawn or frogs emerging. If you pay attention to the food, I’m sure you will be able to put yourself in some great bass-catching opportunities. Once you do, you can load the boat in a short amount of time.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
