Most local anglers moved here from someplace farther north. Many of them had never fished salt water in their lives. There were only a few species available to them. They targeted smallmouth or walleye or trout or salmon, usually in lakes.
But fishing in Florida is different. Here we have hundreds of different fish you might catch. Depending where you are, you might catch a dozen or more species in an hour — and none of them act like the fish did back home. The baits are not what you’re used to, the tackle is different, and the water won’t stay at the same level.
All these changes can make it feel like you’re learning how to fish all over again. And in a way, you are. If the situation were reversed, Florida-grown fishermen would struggle to catch steelhead or walleye. If there’s no tide, how do you know when to fish? It’s all about what you’re used to.
Knowing that might make you feel better, but it doesn’t help when you’re just trying to bend a rod. So if you’re flailing, here are some helpful hints that might make things just a bit easier for you.
FISHING SPOTS: The top thing newbies want to learn is where the fish are. If you just knew the right spot to go, the rest would be easy — right? Sorry, but no. For example, the Turtle Bay bar is a great place to catch redfish. If you go there today, you probably won’t catch a red. That’s because the spot is only a small part of the puzzle.
You need to know when to go: What time of day (or stage of the tide) will the fish be there? You need to know what baits to use: Are they hitting on pinfish, crabs or soft plastics? You need to know where they’ll show up: Inside or outside, east or west end? On top of all that, you need to know how to fish them without scaring them away, and you need a boat that can get you where you need to go (the water is pretty shallow).
And then the kicker is that the fish move around. The bite may go cold for weeks or months at a time while the fish focus on other areas. Spots are useful, but having a few isn’t going to turn you into a pro overnight.
ICE: It gets warm fast here, even on many winter days. If you’re planning to bring a fish home, put it on ice. Better yet, put it in slush. Empty a bag or two of ice into your cooler, then add just enough seawater to make a semi-liquid slush. Fish that are slushed die faster and more humanely, and they’ll be stiff and ready to go at the fillet table.
TIDES: Even if you’re used to tides influencing your fishing, Florida’s west coast tides are weird. There can be between one and five in a day, predicting tomorrow’s based on today’s is a fool’s errand, and the wind is a much bigger factor than you would believe. We could probably write a whole book about fishing and tides.
But not right now. For now, the basics: Tides move water, and moving water carries food. Inshore fish generally feed when the tide is moving, and generally more movement is better. You don’t want to focus on high tide or low tide — that when the water is moving the least. If you’re fishing out in the Gulf, tides don’t matter nearly so much. In the Harbor, tide is a very important factor.
FISH ID: Knowing what you’re catching is important. Most of our fish are regulated. Keeping something that’s too small (or too big) or out of season can be a hassle. You can post photos on Facebook and ask, or send them to me or Capt. Ralph Allen (we like identifying odd species). There’s also an app for that. Fish Rules and Fish|Hunt FL are two good ones that will help you ID your catches and also have updated regulations.
LEADERS: Yes, you’ll need a leader. No, wire is not standard. Yes, some of our fish have teeth. Yes, sometimes you’ll get cut off. But wire really reduces the number of strikes you’ll get, so we use wire only when we truly have to (basically, bait fishing for mackerel and barracuda, or targeting sharks).
Instead, the standard is about three feet of 20- to 30-pound test monofilament or fluorocarbon. Fluoro is more expensive but less visible in water, so it’s preferred in winter and spring when the water is clearer. In summer, or for fishing in dark or murky water, mono is fine.
EXTRA HARDWARE: When you’re using a leader, you might want to use a swivel to connect it. Or, you may want to use a snap to connect your hook. Or, you might want to re-create a “grouper rig” or “pompano rig” that you bought at the store. If it makes you happy, go for it.
But take a look at the rigs that any professional guide uses. You’ll very rarely find swivels on inshore light-tackle setups, and the colored beads and other frippery are nonexistent. Why? Because none of that stuff is necessary, and it can actually hurt your chances of hooking spooky fish.
KNOTS: So how will you attach a leader with no swivel? A double uni knot isn’t too hard to learn. If you have limited finger dexterity, a triple surgeon’s knot is even easier (if not quite as strong). And you’ll definitely be well-served to learn the single uni knot for attaching hooks or lures. The old standard “fisherman’s knot” (six times around and through the loop, aka the clinch knot) will slip in heavy leader line under lots of tension, and will slip in braid with almost no tension.
CIRCLE HOOKS: You may know about our circle hook rules. If not, circle hooks are required for targeting sharks or for harvesting reef fish (snapper, grouper, amberjack, hogfish). They have to non-offset (inline) circle hooks to be legal. (The law also specifies that they can be stainless steel, but good luck finding stainless circle hooks.)
There are three weird things you need to know about circle hooks. First, the sizing is not consistent across brands. You’ll have to visually confirm they’re the size you want. Second, setting the hook is a big no-no. All it will do is pull the hook out of the fish’s mouth. Instead, just reel the line tight and let the fish do the rest.
Third, circle hooks rotate into a fish’s mouth, and they have to rotate back out. Most standard dehooking tools are not good at this. An Arc-style dehooker is, or you can use needle-nose pliers. Because the hook rotates in, most hooksets are very secure. You may want to de-barb your circle hooks to make releasing fish less damaging.
It’s a lot to take in, but this is barely scratching the surface. There is a lot to learn. If you want to get a leg up, keep reading WaterLine. If you need more help than that, or you’re getting frustrated with the pace of your education, give me a call.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
