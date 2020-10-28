With apologies to Capt. Rex Gudgel, not every angler wants to fish fly tackle. While it’s an interesting addition to your resume, it’s also one that is fairly intensive in training and can become expensive. Just learning how to cast is a time investment, because you have to unlearn how to cast with a spinning or baitcasting rod.
Just ask anyone who offers fly casting instruction. It’s much simpler to teach a kid who’s never picked up a rod than someone who’s been fishing for 30 years. Fish are still fish, but the methods are just so different.
And yet there are times when throwing a fly can really be a huge benefit to your catching. A common instance is fishing for snook and juvie tarpon around canal or bridge lights, especially in winter. These fish are heavily focused on small prey that is notoriously hard to replicate with anything you can cast with a spinning rod.
But for the fly guys, it’s easy. An inch-long fly that weighs 1/100 of an ounce is just as easy to cast as a larger one — easier, actually, since the smaller the fly the less air resistance it offers.
Another time when the fly can be beneficial is right now, when we have lots of Spanish mackerel and other predators off the beach targeting eensy-weensy baitfish. You can try using a very small spoon or a silly jig to match the size of the baits, and it will work some of the time.
But these baits are heavy for their size, and if you try to work them slowly they’ll just sink. Sometimes you need to reduce the retrieve rate to get hits. What you need is a way to work a lure like a fly fisherman does. The good news is, I have a method for you that doesn’t require breaking down and buying one of those long noodle rods.
Water-fillable bobbers, also called casting bubbles, are probably the best way to do this. Casting bubbles are handy for a lot of other situations as well. Once you learn to use one, you’ll probably be surprised that they aren’t more of a standard tackle box item.
You need weight to cast, and you can get that from a casting bubble or a chunk of lead. The throw is similar, but of course what happens afterward is very different. Lead, thanks to its high density, sinks. (One of the most obvious sentences I’ve ever put in a column.)
But a water-filled bobber doesn’t sink. It’s pretty neutral in the water, with just the buoyancy of the plastic to keep it from being completely neutral. A casting bubble gives you the advantage of enough weight to throw while keeping your bait more or less weightless in the water. This is great for tossing flies, but also for getting additional distance with any small bait or lure: Pee-wee shrimp, small spoons, extra-light jigs, etc.
Now, how you use a casting bubble matters. Put it too close to the lure, and it will affect the action (about 18 to 24 inches is right). Turn it backwards, and it will often pop open on the retrieve, resulting in all the water falling out. Hit it against something solid and there’s a good chance it will crack.
The easy way to put the casting bubble on your line is to simply thread it on before tying on your leader. A large line-to-line knot will keep it in place; if your knot is too small, use a swivel for attaching your leader. You can add a bobber stop above it if you want, or you can just leave it free to slide.
If you don’t have or can’t find a casting bubble, there are other options. One is to add a lead match strip to the shank of the fly hook. Eagle Claw makes these, and they actually come in a cardboard matchbook. Of course, the fly sinks, but sometimes that works just fine for the macks.
Another is to use the fly as a trailer 12 to 24 inches behind a swimbait, lipped lure or topwater plug. This can be highly effective, and it can also be a huge pain in the bazinga. The problem is casting — the trailer line tends to get wrapped around the bigger bait, especially if you have treble hooks. For trolling, it can be black magic.
Or, you can always just get a damn fly rod. That works too. If you do, casting lessons from a pro will really help ease the frustration of getting started, and keep you from developing bad habits. There’s nothing wrong with occasionally going to the dark side.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. For more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, call 941-625-3888 or visit FishinFranks.com.
