Summer is dragonfly season, and all I have to do is walk out in the yard to see dozens of them. But not all dragonflies are the same.
If you start paying closer attention to them, you might be surprised how many different kinds there are. According to the University of Florida’s entomology department, Florida is home to more than 150 species of dragonfly. The diversity is amazing.
The smallest dragonflies I see in our area are eastern amberwings, which are only about an inch long with a 1.5-inch wingspan. These stout-bodied hunters stay close to the ground, often perching on bahia grass seed heads. One good place to look for them is on the edge of a neighborhood street that hasn’t been mowed in a while.
On the other end of the size scale, some of the darners can be nearly 4 inches long with a 5.5-inch wingspan. That’s teeny compared to Meganeura monyi, a mega-dragonfly with a 28-inch wingspan that lived 300 million years ago. But these days, swamp darners and green darners are among the largest dragonfly species in the world, and both can be found in Southwest Florida.
Dragonflies are among the most colorful insects. Sure, some are pretty drab. But many of them — especially the skimmers, which can be ruby red, sapphire blue or rose pink — boast jewel tones that rival any butterfly.
There’s more to appreciate about dragonflies that just their looks. Many people are more impressed with their appetites. Dragonflies (and their close relatives the damselflies) are ravenous predators of smaller flying insects. Summer is also mosquito season, and skeeters are a primary food source for small and midsize dragons.
A lot of people believe that attracting bats or purple martins is a good natural way to control mosquitoes. Truthfully, neither of these will put much of a dent in your local mosquito population. Both do eat flying insects, which are caught on the wing.
But the “common knowledge” that mosquitoes are their main prey is based on faulty studies and advertising used to sell martin houses and bat boxes. While some smaller bat species do prey on mosquitoes, they make up less than 10 percent of their diets. And martins eat almost no mosquitoes at all.
On the other hand, most dragonflies are the right size to eat the little bloodsuckers, and they’re always hungry. If you look at a dragonfly or damselfly up close, you might notice their legs are covered with spines. When the legs are drawn together, the spines form a sort of basket, with the opening right next to the dragonfly’s mouth. This is how it grabs prey on the wing.
An even closer look at those spines can offer insights into what a particular dragonfly species eats. Longer spines set closer together form a basket with a tighter weave — ideal for nabbing smaller prey. Some of the smallest species specialize in targeting gnat-size insects.
Conversely, larger types such as the green darner, which eats mostly larger bugs (including other dragonflies), usually have short spines that are farther apart. These are used to grasp tightly to prey, with the spines allowing for a firmer grip that’s harder to escape.
A 2012 study found that dragonflies are successful in 95 percent of their hunting attempts. This makes them the world’s most efficient predators. (Most predatory mammals have a success rate of 10 to 30 percent.)
How do they do it? Like other insects, dragonflies have compound eyes. These take up most of the dragonfly’s head and offer 360-degree coverage. But they also have three additional non-compound eyes called ocelli, which are believed to help maintain flight stability.
Great vision is one thing, but using it to catch prey is another. When you catch a ball, your brain has to make a rapid calculation of where it’s going to be. If you think that’s an impressive skill, try it with an insect that will see you coming after it and try to get away. But they do it, 19 out of 20 times. You can see the study at https://bit.ly/3n3E7CF.
Incredible interceptors they are, but a yard full of dragonflies doesn’t guarantee you’ll get no mosquito bites. As with other predators, they tend to be most abundant where there’s lots of prey — and even a phenomenally successful hunter isn’t going to kill every individual of its prey species.
But I still enjoy watching them zipping around, snatching smaller bugs right out of the air. It’s one of the most impressive feats in the animal world, and it probably happens hundreds of times a day right in your yard.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
