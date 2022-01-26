As waterways have gotten more crowded this winter, I’ve sought out shallow, undisturbed areas to enjoy some quality paddleboard time. It’s not that I don’t like hearing 100-decibel music blaring from a boat’s stereo or getting rocked by nonstop wakes from the superhighway that is the ICW. Well, honestly I do get a bit weary of all that.
Paddling affords me a chance to seek out calmer, skinny inshore waters to enjoy some relative tranquility. It’s here, especially in mangrove-lined, shallow areas that I can look down and see all sorts of undersea denizens. One of the oddest is a snowflake-shaped creature I occasionally spot lying on the soft bottom: The upside-down jellyfish.
There are several species of jellyfish that frequent Florida waters. All of them armed with tentacles that can inflict a sting, though not all are able to sting through thick human skin. The ones that are able to zap us can be quite serious, especially if an allergic reaction occurs.
While this sting seems like an effective defense mechanism, jellyfish actually use it as an offensive tool, primarily to stun small prey. Like their distant cousins the sea anemones, jellyfish are predators. The sting immobilizes small fish, allowing the slow-moving jellies to ingest them.
Although many species pulse their bodies while drifting along, these invertebrates don’t truly propel themselves but instead “go with the flow” of currents and tides. Therefore, scientists consider them a form of plankton. They’re all fascinating creatures, but the upside-down jellyfish is one of the most unusual.
Scientifically known as Cassiopea xamachana, upside-down or mangrove jellyfish seek out shallow, muddy bottomed areas such as local lagoons. Our mangrove areas provide a perfect environment. When water temps are moderate, they may be sprinkled all over, resting upside-down on the mud or sand. They are found along our state and in Caribbean coastal areas; similar species live in the tropical and subtropical Pacific.
Instead of referring to these unique creatures as upside-down or mangrove jellyfish, I prefer the scientific name Cassiopea. A queen in Greek mythology, Cassiopeia did some very bad things and was punished by having to sit upside-down on her throne in the heavens. Night sky enthusiasts know of the constellation named for her.
Earlier I referred to a snowflake shape, but another description might be “flattened cabbage.” Looking more like a plant than an animal, the ones I see average 4 to 8 inches in diameter. They actually do look a great deal like sea anemones. There is a slight variance in color between them, but most are a greenish-gray or blue.If you see one, chances are you’ll see many.
Early in their life cycle and when small, these invertebrates can be found floating and pulsing near the surface. As fully developed adults, they flip over and descend upon the shallow, mucky bottom to become sun worshippers.
The reason for this odd behavior is that upside-down jellyfish carry out a symbiotic relationship with another life form. Zooxanthellae (say it with me: Zoh-oh-zan-THEL-ee) are a type of algae that cohabits within the tentacled arms of the jelly. Zooxanthellae use sunlight to perform photosynthesis, from which the jellyfish receives nutrients and oxygen — a sometimes-scarce commodity in our warm, shallow waters.
Stony corals also have symbiotic zooxanthellae in their polyps. You have probably heard of coral bleaching. That’s when coral polyps eject their zooxanthellae due to high temperatures. It’s a problem, because the coral polyps often starve and die afterward.
Cassiopea also eat in a more conventional way. While they can’t subdue a fish with a sting (it’s too weak), they will target and consume fish larvae and other tiny zooplankton. When potential prey wanders by, the jellyfish uses its stinging mechanism: A mucus-like glob that is shot out from the jellyfish. The term “snot rocket” is a gross but apt description of this unique hunting apparatus.
Since upside-down jellies aren’t able to kill most fish, it stands to reason that they aren’t much danger to us. If there was a scale for the severity of jelly stings on humans, I understand this species would be on the mild side.
I tend to see these jellyfish in waters less than two feet, so kayakers and wade fishermen have likely encountered them. After a red tide event a few years ago, I noticed that that upside-down jellies were some of the first aquatic life to return, but I haven’t found scientific corroboration. They have multiple mouths and are considered filter feeders, so seeing them after red tide is definitely a sign of nature at work.
These simple yet incredibly intricate animals are easily missed but worth a look, especially when water temps inch back up into the mid-70s. Cassiopea, along with their symbiotic friends the zooxanthellae, are an interesting sight and another example of Florida’s amazing wildlife that we can observe right in our own backyard.
