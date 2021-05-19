Since I was young, I’ve spent a lot of time outdoors in Southwest Florida. In that time, I’ve had painfully close encounters with all sorts of bugs: Scorpions, spiders, wasps, giant water bugs, even biting katydids. But the one that got me the worst was a caterpillar.
Adult io (say “EYE-oh”) moths are beautiful, ethereal creatures. Their delicate wings and feathery antennae look very fragile, and they are. After they leave their cocoons, the moths live only a few weeks at best, since they have no mouthparts and can’t eat or drink.
Their offspring, on the other hand, are demons straight from hell. They’re heavily built green caterpillars that can reach nearly 3 inches long and are covered with clusters of sharp spines. The spines are venomous, and even brushing against a spine’s tip can be quite memorably painful.
Some people are affected more than others, and I’m apparently on that list. I was once stung by a dozen paper wasps at once when I bumped into a nest I didn’t realize was there. I’d rather repeat that experience than get zapped by an io caterpillar again.
Despite that, I’m always happy to spot one of these green monsters crawling around. The moths have always been one of my favorites, going back to long before I was able to recognize their Satan-spawn caterpillars. Io moths are part of the saturniid (sa-TURN-ee-id) family, which includes the polyphemus, luna and cecropia moths.
All of them have distinctive brown fuzzy cocoons that look a bit like a kiwi fruit, only smaller. The cocoon is made of silk, like all other moth cocoons, but it’s of a finer quality than most. The silkworm moth, the only source of genuine silk, is also a saturniid.
Io moths are sexually dimorphic, which means the male and female are easy to tell apart at a glance. The moth pictured above is a male, which you can tell because of his bright yellow coloration. Females are more of a rusty orange or reddish color.
Both males and females have prominent eyespots on their hindwings, which are usually covered by the forewings when the moth is resting. If it senses danger, the moth can raise its forewings and flash the eyespots, which is thought to scare away at least some predators.
It doesn’t work on people, though. In fact, the interesting wing patterns have made this moth a favorite of insect collectors.
Males also have more plumose (fluffy) antennae, which they use to detect the pheromones of a female moth. Once they leave their cocoons, the window to procreate is short. Saturniid moths are incapable of eating as adults — all they do is mate, lay eggs and die.
Females emerge ripe with eggs and ready to mate almost immediately, which they advertise by sitting in one spot and producing a chemical that you and I can’t smell but to a male io must smell like the smoke from a good barbecue joint. He’s powerless to resist it.
Once she’s been fertilized, the female seeks out a suitable plant to lay her eggs. Io caterpillars aren’t as picky as some other species, but they definitely favor certain types of foliage. In yards, they are fond of ixora and roses. In the woods, sweetgum, red maple, buttonbush and wild indigo are often selected.
Although an encounter with one of the caterpillars can be nasty, it’s important to remember their venom is strictly for defensive purposes. They will not seek you out to sting you; you have to actively grab one to get stung.
For some people, the experience is just a minor irritation. For me, it was like a lit match against my skin. If you get stung and there are spine tips broken of in your skin, put scotch tape on the affected area and peel it off carefully. That should take care of the stinging hairs. There’s no lasting damage — it’s just very painful.
It was actually a good lesson: Always keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the woods. There are lots of ways to get hurt, and not all of them are obvious. Being aware of what’s around you will help you stay safe.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. For (almost) daily photos of local wild things and places, follow florida_is_wild on Instagram.
