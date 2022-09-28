There are lots of ways to keep from getting tangled in weeds or losing tackle to rocks on the bottom. Whether called popping corks, floats or bobbers, they keep your terminal rigging out of danger and visible to more fish. Though often associated with cane poles and garden worms, controlled depth devices are productive in salt water with both natural and artificial baits.
The most popular rigging for drifting the flats around here involves a popping cork and a live shrimp. Right behind that for most kayak anglers is a popping cork with an artificial shrimp or a soft plastic on a jighead. In our clear winter water, we like 20-pound test fluorocarbon for leader below the cork. With the water quite dark right now, 30-pound is fine.
A popping cork, with its concave top, is not only a way to keep shrimp out of the grass but also a powerful fish attractor when used effectively. A sharp horizontal jerk of the rod tip pops the cork and makes a sound like a striking fish. This action also brings the shrimp up towards the surface.
Now, you don’t pop this thing like you would a topwater popping lure. A pop or two every minute is plenty. Trout, like most fish, don’t want to miss a feeding frenzy and will come to see what’s happening. Ideally, they arrive to see the shrimp slowly sinking to the bottom and snag an easy meal.
We like the small, weighted version of this cork for the extra weight it adds when casting. Reel the cork all the way to the tip of the rod first. It can be tricky casting this rig but think of it as “lobbing” it rather than as a snap cast.
Another place for controlled depth is fishing over rocks or along rip-rap seawalls. An excellent example of this is the Venice jetties (though we don’t recommend this spot for kayakers). So many anglers fish on the bottom of the channel and consistently lose rigs to the rocks. Using a small float with a shrimp or sand flea below will keep the bait out of the “danger zone.”
Set the float 3 to 5 feet above the bait and cast it upcurrent 15 feet from the rocks. This lets you know where your bait is and that helps keep a straight line to the float for a quick strike. Try this one in winter around any seawall for sheepshead — it works!
Kayak anglers rarely fish on the bottom, so sinkers are rarely needed. On shallow flats or along mangrove channels, a freelined cut bait or shrimp is a better choice. When the water gets less than about 2 feet deep, a cork doesn’t help much. The cork and shrimp hitting the water is too much commotion for a sunbathing snook or redfish in shallow water.
Lose the cork and weights and spend a little more for some bigger shrimp to get the weight you need to pitch them back under the mangrove branches. These big shrimp work great until you stumble onto small mangrove snapper, puffers or pinfish. If your shrimp comes back without legs, move on or switch to artificials like a soft plastic shrimp.
Another use we find for popping corks is when trolling a jig behind a kayak. Unlike motorized vessels, we don’t maintain a constant speed to control the depth of our trolled lure. It’s handy to be able to stop paddling and not have the jig sink into the grass.
For trolling, we put the popping cork on upside down (so it slides easily through surface weeds) and then tie on a jighead with a plastic shad tail about 3 to 5 feet below it. When we stop or slow down, the jig suspends under the cork until we start paddling again.
When you’re ready for a break, anchor or stake out a long cast from the mangrove shoreline and pitch a freelined chunk of ladyfish into the deeper channel along the mangroves. This works best on a point where tidal currents can spread the scent. If you have extra, toss a few more chunks in the area for chum. Now get comfortable, open a cold one and wait. Odds are a redfish, snook or tarpon (or, if you’re lucky like Les, a catfish) will find it before you finish your hydration break.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.