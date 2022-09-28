Fishing floats

WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

Fishing floats come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and colors.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

There are lots of ways to keep from getting tangled in weeds or losing tackle to rocks on the bottom. Whether called popping corks, floats or bobbers, they keep your terminal rigging out of danger and visible to more fish. Though often associated with cane poles and garden worms, controlled depth devices are productive in salt water with both natural and artificial baits.

The most popular rigging for drifting the flats around here involves a popping cork and a live shrimp. Right behind that for most kayak anglers is a popping cork with an artificial shrimp or a soft plastic on a jighead. In our clear winter water, we like 20-pound test fluorocarbon for leader below the cork. With the water quite dark right now, 30-pound is fine.


Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

