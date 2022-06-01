Are you an ethical angler? Do you know how to minimize injury to the fish you catch and release? Do you know how to prevent damage to the aquatic environment while you’re fishing? Do you know how fisheries management works and why it’s important?
I know a lot of you answered yes to all or most of these questions. But some of you are scratching your heads, especially those of you who are new to Florida. That’s OK. There’s no shame in not knowing — not as long as you’re willing to learn.
Of course, this magazine and our companion radio show (RadioWaterLine.com) are valuable educational resources for fishermen. We teach not just the where and how of catching fish, but also the ethics that go along with it. Conservation is baked into everything we do.
But there are other options for learning, and I believe it’s a good idea to take advantage of as many as we can. So I’m excited to let you know about the Florida Friendly Angler program.
This is a free online program developed by Florida Sea Grant in conjunction with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It was designed for both new and experienced anglers looking to educate themselves on fisheries management and up their fishing game by learning skills and practices that help ensure fishing opportunities for the future.
The course is comprised of three self-paced modules that cover environmental ethics, best fishing practices and fisheries management. These narrated presentations can be accessed any time after registration. You can do the whole course over a few hours, or you can spread it out. You can also go back and get a refresher any time.
Register for the course at https://bit.ly/ 3Gv8Tv4. Upon finishing the course, you will receive an electronic certificate of completion and will be mailed a Florida Friendly Angler decal (if you provide your contact information, which is not mandatory).
I took the course this past weekend. While a lot of it will be very familiar to longtime WaterLine readers, it’s still an excellent reinforcement of the basics. For folks who are new to Florida or new to fishing in general, this is a must. The amount of useful information contained in the course is incredible.
Perhaps someday, this course or one like it will be required to qualify for a fishing license. While a lot of people will be opposed to that idea, I think it’s a good one. After all, our fisheries are a shared resource, and they are under more pressure every day. I doubt people are going to stop moving to Florida, and we have to do something to teach them the right ways of doing things.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
