I don’t like to pick fights, but someone must point out some of the challenges and problems we face dealing with the sustainability of our manatee population. Before getting started, I’d like to clarify that I’m not anti-manatee. My desire here is to further your education in dealing with manatee and human interactions.
First, whether we like it our not, every habitat has a carrying capacity, which is the maximum number of a particular species sustainable in a fixed area of habitat. Our aquatic ecosystem can support only so many manatees. That’s reality, and it trumps how much we like them. Sea cows being cute is not a factor in feeding and protecting them.
We have destroyed most of our natural filter systems, the wetlands, with rampant development. Your house, my house, the roads that connect them, the businesses we depend on — much of that stands on ground that used to slowly sheet flow rainwater to the estuaries and Gulf. We don’t like sheet flow (aka flooding) in our neighborhoods, so we funneled runoff efficiently to our natural waterways.
This rapid runoff carries all sorts of human-associated chemicals and nutrient pollution (nitrogen and phosphorus) with it, polluting the waters and degrading our water quality. We are currently creating retention ponds attempting to reduce nutrient runoff, but a huge amount of damage has already been done. Besides, a few small ponds cannot replace miles of natural wetlands.
Making things worse, we also spray both artificial and natural water bodies with herbicides to kill the plants that are holding the nutrients we are trying to remove. As a result, the nutrients are released to the water again, with an added bonus that the rotting vegetation reduces the oxygen in the water, killing fish and other aquatic animals.
The excess nutrients make their way to the estuaries, where they feed algae which is smothering and reducing our attached seagrasses. Seagrasses are critical nurseries and habitats for our marine life. They are also manatee food.
Manatees are protected, and these protections have been successful in increasing their numbers. Unfortunately, this increase is happening at the same time as seagrass acreage is dropping. In parts of Florida, particularly the Indian River Lagoon on the east coast, there are more manatees than the available seagrass can support. Red algae is replacing seagrasses, both in the habitat and in the manatees’ diets.
While manatees do eat it, the algae is not adequate food for them, according to marine biologist Aarin-Conrad Allen. He points out that in recent years, manatee diets in the Indian River Lagoon have shifted from 62 percent seagrass to only 34 percent. Algae consumption rose from 28 percent to 50 percent of the diet.
They are starving as a result. It’s gotten so bad we are now spending some $20 million to feed the manatees lettuce through the winter just to keep them alive. Then we must reintroduce them to seagrasses in spring.
Because we have more animals than pasture to sustain them, we are starving manatees in addition to whipping out depleted seagrass habitat. When trying to regrow seagrass, we must now fence it off to keep hungry manatees from destroying new growth. We can’t expect starving animals to ignore food.
It’s winter, and manatees don’t tolerate cold water well. So we have hundreds of them packing into power plant runoffs and natural springs to survive the chill. This means they must forage farther away from the safety of warm water to feed unless we subsidize them. They are also at risk from spreading diseases when confined in these conditions.
Increasing the numbers of manatees sounded like a great plan, but did anyone look at the possible negatives? Now how can we sustain these numbers? As we continue to increase our human population, we degrade our waters more every day. Development sustains our economy for now, but are we killing the goose that lays the golden eggs? How much is too much? What will we do if we tip the scale too far?
It’s expensive to mitigate our growth, but exponentially more costly to attempt to replace our natural resources. Just look at precedents like the Chesapeake Bay. A 2019 report estimated it would cost $15 billion to clean up the Chesapeake. Must we continue to repeat our mistakes? Sooner or later the bill will come due!
Please understand I enjoy having manatees. I’m glad we protect them. I’m just asking that we protect the balances of nature and our long-term economy too. The real solution here is not culling manatees or setting up permanent feeding stations for them. Obviously, what we need is more seagrass.
If I could wave a wand and do it, it’d be done already. It takes someone above my pay grade to determine and implement solutions. But they won’t, unless we keep on them about it. Don’t shoot the messenger — complain to your elected officials. They work for us, after all. And thank you for caring.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.