Manatees

A healthy population of manatees requires healthy seagrass beds, since that’s their primary diet.

 Shutterstock photo

I don’t like to pick fights, but someone must point out some of the challenges and problems we face dealing with the sustainability of our manatee population. Before getting started, I’d like to clarify that I’m not anti-manatee. My desire here is to further your education in dealing with manatee and human interactions.

First, whether we like it our not, every habitat has a carrying capacity, which is the maximum number of a particular species sustainable in a fixed area of habitat. Our aquatic ecosystem can support only so many manatees. That’s reality, and it trumps how much we like them. Sea cows being cute is not a factor in feeding and protecting them.


Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

