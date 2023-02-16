White-tailed does

These two white-tailed does, spotted shortly after sunset at Myakka River State Park, both look a bit pregnant despite being only a little over waist-high.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

“You call that a deer? My dog’s bigger than that!” Sorry to disappoint, but Florida is not known for its trophy bucks. Look, if you want big game, stick with fishing. We have Goliath grouper, tarpon, massive sharks and one of the world’s best largemouth fisheries. But big deer? Gotta head north for those.

Adult white-tailed bucks here average 100 to 120 pounds. The farther south you go, the smaller they get. Swamp bucks in the ‘Glades might weigh 90 pounds, and in the Keys (where the deer are different enough to get their own subspecies designation), some full-grown adult males are less than 70 pounds.


Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.

