If you’ve been fishing our local waters for a few years, you’ve probably noticed that you don’t catch too many flounder. Wondering why that is? Well, part of it is that flounder aren’t super common in Southwest Florida. But another part is that most anglers never target flatfish, and the methods we use for other species aren’t ideal for catching flounder.
Like many of our other gamefish, flounder are ambush predators. But while most hunters rely on structure to provide them hiding places, flounder easily hide in bare sand. That means they can forage in areas where other fish can’t.
Now, flounder still relate to structure — just not in the way that most other fish do. Flounder tend to hang out near things like pilings, rocky areas or artificial reefs. But instead of acting like snook and hugging up tight to the structure, they bury themselves in mud or soft sand downcurrent of the material.
Thus hidden, they rely on water flow to wash prey toward them. When something edible comes close enough, they pounce. It’s a very successful system for them, but since anglers tend to focus on the structure itself, we often fail to get our baits close enough to the flounder for them to grab.
Flounder also like to hunt around dropoffs and the edges of grassflats. That’s because they find the same basic conditions here: Soft sediment they can hide in, near the kind of structure that appeals to baitfish. Once you start thinking like a flounder, it will be easier to figure out the places you might expect to find them.
But finding them is only part of the battle. Even in the right areas, you need to use a fishing technique that presents the right bait in a way that will appeal to a hungry flattie.
Like most predators, flounder can’t afford to be super picky when it comes to prey. They will eat most anything alive that fits in their mouths: Shrimp, crabs, squid, worms, fish of all types, etc. But when we’re trying to get them to bite a hook, it makes good sense to offer them their favorite food. In the case of flounder, that’s gonna be fish.
Naturally, live baitfish are an excellent choice. On the Atlantic coast, many fishermen use mud minnows, which is a catchall term for several species of saltwater killifish. They’re hard to get here, though. No bait shop that I’m aware of carries them, and they’re tricky to net because they hide out in the mangroves. Fortunately, any small live fish will do (except baby gamefish, of course).
If you don’t want to bother, that’s OK. Check your favorite shop’s freezer section. As mentioned, fish belly strips (usually cut from mullet or ladyfish) are good. So are chunks of cutbait or whole small fish such as silversides.
Scented soft plastics also do the job. I suggest using brighter colors than you might for other species. Chartreuse, hot pink, safety orange and electric green are great choices, and patterns that combine these colors can be really killer. A bucktail jig in similar colors will also get it done.
So now you know where flounder like to be and what they like to eat. But how are you going to present your bait? There are places where flounder (often called fluke) are more abundant and people intentionally fish for them. The methods that are used there will definitely work for our flounder.
Some of the common ways are to drag-hop a soft plastic lure on a jighead or to pull a strip of fish belly across the bottom. Keep it moving, but not too fast. Flounder don’t want to chase food far. They want to burst out of the sand, grab it, and then get covered up again. Because of that, it pays to work a likely area thoroughly. Don’t just make a cast or two and call it done. Dredge as much of the bottom as you can.
A lot of flounder don’t get hooked because the fisherman on the other end of the line doesn’t realize he has a bite. Flatties don’t usually run with a bait. Instead, they grab it and then stay still. Many times, it doesn’t feel like a strike — it just feels like your hook is snagged on the bottom.
If you feel that while you’re fishing in good flounder habitat, try letting the bait sit still for a slow five count (or an excited ten count, whichever you prefer) and then setting the hook. Sometimes it really will be just snagged on grass or oyster shell, but I’ll bet that you’re going to hook more flounder than you expect. With enough experience setting the hook on oysters, you’ll learn to tell the difference.
Remember that we have a recent change in flounder rules. As of this past March, the minimum size is 14 inches and the bag limit is five fish per harvester. This is a real positive, especially the size limit. A 12-inch flounder makes some pretty pathetically small fillets. And don’t forget when you’re cleaning them that while both eyes are on one side, the blind side still has a perfectly good fillet on it.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
