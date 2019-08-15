To survive as fishermen, we need to remain positive and optimistic. Like most of you, I’m extremely concerned about our water quality and fish stocks. That said, as I ply our waters, I am seeing many bright spots.
Water quality looks good locally, even with frequent sewage spills north of us. Lake Okeechobee is in the news constantly, but the problems are much smaller than last year so far. Baitfish and smaller fry fish are bouncing back. I’ve seen encouraging schools of baby mullet. There are spawning aggregations of snook — nothing like the old days, but bigger schools of healthy fish than we expected after seeing last year’s massive kills. I’m hearing about trout and redfish catches improving. The summer minnows are abundant, though tiny (as they should be this time of year). I’ve even started to see some ballyhoo.
Things are by no means where they were before the red tide, but I’m seeing definite signs of recovery. With the rains we have darker waters. That freaks some people out, but tannin-stained waters are natural after the rains start upstream. If it’s still fishy, it’s healthy — just dark.
We must remain vigilant to stop sewage spills and improve our water quality. But it’s OK for now, from what I can observe. The spills seem to be monitored better. The last big one in Sarasota County was contained before it escaped into estuary. Things are improving, but we still have issues to address and resolve.
Blue-green algae and its toxins in Lake O are constantly in the news. Please be careful what you accept as factual. The algae fumes are dangerous when concentrated for sure. Beyond that, how much of this is a physical problem and how much is just perception? If it isn’t in the news, it gets forgotten; if it is, it scares people off. What’s the right balance?
Are some groups just pushing our buttons to gain political power, or to raise funds to expand? Environmental groups can be vehicles to improve things. They can also become self-serving. Such groups must be careful to remain focused on their mission statements, not on power and growth. Everything must be based on science and facts, not emotion and rhetoric. Discover the sources of nutrients and fix them. They should be working to put themselves out of a job.
Whitebait minnows are abundant now, but there aren’t many big ones. If you’re netting them, use the small quarter-inch mesh or you’ll learn about Christmas trees. Picking minnows from the meshes is not fun and they’ll all be dead. If we want to have abundant baitfish later, it would be pretty stupid to waste them now. They will grow fast if we let them and provide bait for months.
Pinfish are showing up everywhere. Most are tiny babies but growing. I’m catching fair numbers of medium and larger ones too. There are even a few pigfish showing up — a sure sign of good water quality. I’m excited to see some ballyhoo when we’re fishing too. Fishing depends on forage fish, and it’s looking good at the moment. If things continue this way, we should enjoy some great fall fishing!
Mullet are a favorite of many locals for the next few months. Food-sized fish have been scattered, but seeing the fry is hope for next year. These fish got hit several years by red tides both in and offshore spawning. It’s wonderful to see lots of babies.
If you run into some larger fish, try them on the grill or broiler. The secret to any good fish is to chill it immediately and maintain its firm flesh. Late summer mullet should be firm and full of healthy fat. They do not need oil added now. Season to taste and enjoy.
Snook are doing better than most expected. I’m seeing smaller fish in many places. I’ve seen some fish around the passes too. I was hopeful that many had evaded the fish kills by going upstream to brackish waters, and it appears that’s what happened. We definitely lost tens of thousands of quality snook, but we have a solid base to rebuild from.
Some baby hatchery snook have also been placed in the Harbor recently. Those releases were small in numbers but large enough to grow rapidly and help out. The pets at Stump Pass Marina are a good indicator of the fish in Lemon Bay. For months, they were mostly smaller, but some healthy larger females are showing up now.
Please remember that if dolphins show up and are eating your discards, you need to stop fishing. Feeding dolphins is wrong, both ethically and legally, and feeding our future snook to them is just stupid. If we feed them next year’s fish, we won’t have any!
Sometimes you can just stop fishing for a while and Flipper will get bored and leave. But these are intelligent mammals and will trick you if you’re not sharp. They’ll hide under your boat and dart out to grab your released fish. Be smarter than the dolphins — save our future fish.
I’ve had several reliable reports of improved action on catch-and-release redfish and trout. Redfish are tough and can take C&R, but trout are delicate and I don’t target them when they can’t be harvested. Our waters are hot, so be considerate and handle all C&R fish carefully.
Better yet, try leaving them in the water and using a dehooker. There are several types available; find one you like. They are a blessing to us and the fish, and are especially handy for dealing with with catfish and sharks.
Times have been hard for all our boating- and fishing-related businesses. We need to help support local small businesses whenever we can. With these folks enduring hard times, they lack the money to help sustain local restaurants and such. We need to be there for our neighbors anytime we can.
Remember that you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
