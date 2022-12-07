If you’ve seen anglers fly fishing from a kayak and thought “That looks like fun” — you were right! Fly fishing is popular with anglers chasing salmon, trout, bass and panfish all over the country, and it's getting popular here too. There’s a tool for every job and a fly rod for every fish, so let’s look at what kayak anglers need here in Southwest Florida.
We use 8 weight, 4-piece rods loaded with weight-forward floating line. They’re comparable to a medium action spinning rod and will handle the same fish. For panfish, a smaller 5 weight should be plenty. If you plan to take on larger saltwater gamefish like tarpon, a 12 weight is more suited.
The weight designation on a fly rod has nothing to do with what the actual rod weighs. It tells you what line weight the rod is designed to cast. However, rods made for heavier line must be beefier by definition.
Select a rod that is lightweight and comfortable to cast but also has enough backbone to land a fish quickly before release. A wimpy rod makes for an extended battle which can kill the fish, making release futile.
For beginners, we recommend matched packages from the manufacturer to keep it simple. Let your budget be your guide, but our outfits — including rod, reel, line, backing and leader from TFO — cost less than $200 and have lasted years.
If you buy parts separately, get a reel that gives the rod balance and holds enough backing for a redfish making a long run. Most fly reels have a drag you should set light, as the line going through the guides and water creates considerable drag.
Fly lines are too bulky to store more than about 100 feet on a reel, which is fine because you only need as much fly line as you can cast. If a fish runs out more line, 200 yards of 20- or 30-pound braid backing will keep you connected.
Fly lines come in floating and sinking versions. We like floating lines because they are easy to pick up off the water. Besides, we usually fish shallow flats and shorelines. For deeper water, try a weighted fly or a tiny splitshot ahead of the fly to get down to the fish.
You'll also have choices of taper. Level taper lines are the same thickness throughout. We strongly recommend weight-forward lines. These are thicker area near the leader end, which makes them easier to cast when it's windy. Some line manufacturers get gimmicky and sell species-specific lines. You can use those if you want. We don't.
You'll also have color choices. Pick a fly line you can see. Bright colors work well for us. Color doesn’t matter much to the fish when you use a long leader, and fly leaders are a lot longer than the leaders most anglers use with spinning tackle.
Traditionalists tie leaders in graduated sizes, starting with 40-pound test at the fly line knot dropping to 10-pound test or so at the skinny end. Every knot creates a place where weeds will hang up. Even though they are a little more expensive, we prefer 1X tapered leaders 7.5 feet long. Tapered leaders don’t have knots, so nothing gets hung up on them.
Add 18 inches of 20- to 40-pound fluorocarbon “bite tippet” between the fly and leader for toothy or rough-jawed fish. Really toothy fish, like mackerel, require heavier 40- to 60-pound bite tippet or a short piece of wire tied ahead of the fly to prevent cutoffs.
So, how does this all go together? Start with tying the backing to the arbor of the reel. Wind on a couple hundred yards but leave enough space on the reel to add fly line. Tie backing to the end of the fly line with a nail knot that will slide through the guides easily. Now, wind the fly line onto the reel and connect the end of line to the thick end of the leader.
You’re almost done. Tie the skinny end of the leader to your 20-pound fluorocarbon bite tippet with a surgeon's knot. Attach a fly to the bite tippet with a loop knot, and it's finished.
The next question is which fly? The answer is to match the hatch. This was originally applied to dry fly fishing in streams, where actual flies are the prey and anything the wring size or color is ignored. But whether you are chasing brook trout in the mountains or bonefish in Grand Bahama, that advice will get you by. Note the size and color of bait in the water, and pick something that looks like that.
Around here, it’s hard to beat a weedless shrimp pattern. Shrimp flies sink slowly and are a good choice on grass flats. Another favorite is a Clouser. They come in assorted colors and have lead eyes, so they sink quickly. Retrieve either of these flies with 6- to 12-inch strips (not rod twitches) and vary the speed.
Along mangroves, where a tricky cast into a difficult spot is required, we like weedless crab patterns and fish them where they land as they sink to the bottom. For fresh water, we like to use a mouse fly or a popping bug that resembles a frog. In the spring, bass love popping bugs. For the smaller panfish, we’ll go to a foam spider or beetle.
So, there’s a few basic concepts to help kayak anglers get into fly fishing. A word of caution, though: It can be habit forming, leading to a psychological dependence on fly fishing. Remember, one fish landed on a fly rod equals 10 on spinning gear — if you’re keeping score.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
