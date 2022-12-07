Panfish on fly

Kimball with a crappie caught on a popper fly.

 Photo by Les Beery

If you’ve seen anglers fly fishing from a kayak and thought “That looks like fun” — you were right! Fly fishing is popular with anglers chasing salmon, trout, bass and panfish all over the country, and it's getting popular here too. There’s a tool for every job and a fly rod for every fish, so let’s look at what kayak anglers need here in Southwest Florida.

We use 8 weight, 4-piece rods loaded with weight-forward floating line. They’re comparable to a medium action spinning rod and will handle the same fish. For panfish, a smaller 5 weight should be plenty. If you plan to take on larger saltwater gamefish like tarpon, a 12 weight is more suited.


Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments