Our national symbol, the stunning bald eagle, was almost totally obliterated from existence some years back. Many people don’t realize that eagles were once legally hunted to protect fishing grounds. The eagle’s main source of food is fish. The use of DDT, which was banned in the U.S. in 1972, not only killed the fish but also eagles and many other species of birds. At that time the eagle was pronounced an endangered species.
Bald eagles have made an historic comeback in the years since and are not endangered anymore. For example, right before I moved from Maryland, literally dozens of bald eagles were counted on the Christmas Bird Count along a short stretch of the Potomac River. Birders were elated at that time to hear this. Now high eagle counts are normal in many areas in our nation.
Did you notice that the bald eagle is not bald? Why do you think it became known as the bald eagle? I thought perhaps from a distance the white head made it look bald.
As a national symbol, the bald eagle is loved by our country. It’s used on logos of trucking companies, sweatshirts, drinking glasses, flags and much more. The eagle image brings to us a feeling of strength and it portrays majestic beauty.
Have you ever watched an eagle fishing? The eagle will spot the fish from high above, then swoop down and grab it with extremely strong talons. Sometimes they get lazy — we often see them stealing catches from ospreys. They will also harass an osprey until it drop its catch and the eagle grabs it midair.
Eagles can live to about 25 to 30 years in the wild. There was an eagle documented to have survived 38 years. This was a banded eagle that was hit by a car in New York state.
People are enamored with eagles and seek their nests to get a glimpse of them. Birders will travel to Canada and Alaska to sight the huge flocks of eagles. It is believed that eagles mate for life. We have seen that coupling in our own area. Many Audubon groups and wildlife agencies monitor eagle nests and observe them for many years.
We have eagles nesting right in the area at Cedar Point Park and Lemon Bay and other nature parks in the immediate area. During nesting season, often the parks will cordon off the area to protect the eagles and the young — and also to protect the visitors. You really can’t miss an eagle’s nest, as it is at least 5 feet wide and usually even larger.
The female will lay two or three eggs. Both parents incubate them, and they take a little over a month to hatch. Once the nestlings emerge, the parents will be busy catching fish and other prey such as snakes and rabbits. They will also eat carrion, often chasing vultures away.
When trained naturalists monitor eagle nests, they need to do so very carefully. They will be wearing hard hats, as an eagle talon could go right through their skulls. Eagles are protective of their young and being near them is extremely dangerous. Stay away from nesting eagles! It is also illegal to hurt or harass them.
We sight eagles here in Florida year around. Often, they will sit out on the sandbars on Lemon Bay. They never seem to be in a hurry to hunt for fish. So, patience is necessary to observe them. In Florida, it’s common to see huge kettles (flocks) of black vultures circling high in the sky. Experienced birders always check those flocks as eagles will soar with them. The eagle is easy to spot as it is quite a bit larger.
Another place you can almost be guaranteed to spot eagles will be at a landfill. In addition, if you Google “eagle cam,” you can view nesting eagles and watch their chicks hatch.
I am thankful that Ben Franklin did not win out with his request that the wild turkey be our national bird. I’d hate to have to eat eagles every Thanksgiving. Gobble, gobble!
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.