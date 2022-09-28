About 15 years ago, I had a pair of red-bellied woodpeckers coming to the feeders and also collecting insects from the two large pine trees in the backyard. Woodpeckers are one of my favorite bird types, so I decided to entice them to nest in the backyard.
We raced to Sarasota to one of only two bird supply stores in the area to get the perfect and woodpecker nesting box. The next day we hung it in one of the pine trees where the woodies were feeding.
We patiently waited and watched the woodpeckers go in and out of the box scrutinizing it. I thought to myself, “This is wonderful; we’ll be able to observe the nesting red-bellied woodpeckers.”
The next morning, I looked outside and saw a brownish-olive head peeking out of the nesting box. It surely was not the red head of the red-bellied woodpecker. The bird flew out of the box and instantly there was a confrontation — actually, quite a fierce battle. I watched in amazement as a woodpecker and a beautiful great crested flycatcher battled for the coveted box.
I thought the woodpecker would win the battle — but, much to my surprise, the flycatcher won the right to nest in the box. Flycatchers are fierce birds. They are territorial and use both claws and beak to fight off intruders.
I was a little bummed on the woodpeckers’ behalf, but on the other hand, I was thrilled for myself. Now, I could monitor the movement of the flycatchers. Great crested flycatchers are migratory and only here from about April to September. Red-bellied woodpeckers are here all year.
The great crested flycatcher is about 8 inches in length. It has an olive brown head which fades down to a gray tone in front. The underside is bright yellow and the tail is rufous (brownish red, if you’re not fluent in bird nerd) in color. There are also white wing stripes. It is a very attractive bird.
Flycatchers often feed by sitting on a tree limb and striking out after flying insects. This type of hunting is called hawking. It will also ground feed. According to the Encyclopedia of North American Birds by Terres, the great crested flycatcher eats at least 52 species of beetles. It will also eat flies, wasps, spiders, mosquitoes, butterflies, moths and many more insects, and also some berries.
Like woodpeckers, they are cavity nesters. Flycatchers line their nests with leaves, grasses, bark, pine needles, feathers and shed snake skins. For this reason, it is sometimes referred to as the snakeskin bird. When I climbed the ladder to see the eggs and nest, I noted a snake skin lining the nest.
Terres says this bird lays five or six eggs that are blotched with purple and brown. Incubation time is 13 to 15 days. The baby birds are ready to leave the nest in about 12 to 18 days old.
According to Chipper Woods Bird Observatory, data from the Breeding Bird Survey and the Christmas Bird Census shows that populations of flycatchers are in decline. The cavities they need for nesting are often taken over by starlings or northern flickers.
But if you purchase a woodpecker nesting box and place it more than 10 feet from the ground next spring, you just might attract a pair of great crested flycatchers and have a little family in your own yard.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.