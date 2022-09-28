Great crested flycatcher nest

Shutterstock photo

Great crested flycatchers, like other cavity nesters, are usually willing to use artificial nest boxes as long as they’re placed high enough.

 Shutterstock photo

About 15 years ago, I had a pair of red-bellied woodpeckers coming to the feeders and also collecting insects from the two large pine trees in the backyard. Woodpeckers are one of my favorite bird types, so I decided to entice them to nest in the backyard.

We raced to Sarasota to one of only two bird supply stores in the area to get the perfect and woodpecker nesting box. The next day we hung it in one of the pine trees where the woodies were feeding.


Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.

