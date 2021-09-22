Several years ago, I decided to erect a woodpecker nesting box. A male and female red-bellied woodpecker were coming to the feeders and also pecking insects off the two large pine trees in the backyard. Woodpeckers are one of my favorite bird types, so I decided to entice them to nest in the backyard.
We raced to Sarasota to one of only two bird supply stores in the area to get the perfect and bought a woodpecker nesting box. The next day we hung it in one of the pine trees where the woodies were feeding.
We patiently waited and watched the woodpeckers go in and out of the box scrutinizing it. I thought to myself, “This is wonderful — we’ll be able to observe the whole nesting process of these red-bellied woodpeckers.”
The next morning, I looked outside and saw a brownish-olive head peeking out of the nesting box. It surely was not the scarlet head of the red-bellied woodpecker. The bird flew out of the box and instantly there was a confrontation, a fierce battle.
I watched in amazement as the woodpecker and a beautiful great crested flycatcher fought for the coveted box. I thought the woodpecker would win — but, much to my surprise, the flycatcher won the right to nest in the box.
I should have pitied the woodpeckers, but actually I was thrilled. Now, I could monitor the activities of a great crested flycatcher pair. These birds are here only from about April to September and the red-bellied woodpeckers are here all year.
The great crested flycatcher is a moderately small bird about 8 inches in length. It has an olive brown head which fades down to a gray tone in front. The underside is bright yellow and the tail is rufous in color. The bird has white wing stripes. There are more colorful birds, but this is a beautiful animal.
The great crested flycatcher will sit on a tree limb and fly off to catch insects on the wing. This action is called hawking. It will also ground feed. According to the Encyclopedia of North American Birds by Terres, this bird eats at least 52 species of beetles. It will also eat flies, wasps, spiders, mosquitoes, butterflies, moths and many more insects, and even some berries.
Flycatchers line their nests with leaves, grasses, bark, pine needles, feathers and, oddly enough, shed snake skins. For this reason, it is sometimes referred to as the snakeskin bird. Interestingly, when I climbed the ladder to see the eggs and nest in my backyard, there was a snake skin lining the nest.
Terres also notes that the bird lays 5 or 6 eggs that are blotched with purple and brown. The incubation time is 13 to 15 days. The baby birds leave the nest in about 12 to 18 days.
According to Chipper Woods Bird Observatory, the Breeding Bird Survey and the Christmas Bird Census data shows that population of these birds are in decline. As with many other cavity nesters, their preferred nesting sites are often taken over by starlings or northern flickers.
But you can help. If you purchase a woodpecker nesting box and place it more than 10 feet from the ground, you just might attract your own pair of great crested flycatchers.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
