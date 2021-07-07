Summer brings a lot of company to our Florida home. The kids are out of school — the opportune time to travel to grandmom’s and Don’s house in beautiful Southwest Florida. Of course, they forget about the humidity and mosquitoes.
That’s alright this year, because the northern states are hotter than here in Florida. Just a few days ago a friend in New York state was complaining it was 104 degrees and her anti-perspirant wasn’t working. Here it was 88 with a decent breeze.
My eldest grandson Justin Peterson planned a visit with his son Owen, my eldest great-grandson. Of course we were thrilled. When his sister was visiting with her husband, I took them out on an airboat ride on the Peace River. They loved it, and Justin requested the same treatment, so I made reservations and the second day they were here, we were off to the Nav-A-Gator Restaurant in DeSoto County for an airboat tour.
The Florida clouds were dark and threatening, but we didn’t let that stop us. We didn’t care if we got soaked as long as the boys got their airboat ride. The rides are always a fast and slow routine so that we can observe the wildlife along the river.
Alligators are difficult to see in the hot summer. When the water is cold, you see them lolling on the shoreline, soaking up the sun’s warmth. But as long as the water is at least 84 degrees, they will be able to digest their food under water.
Sadly, the boys didn’t get to see any gators. However, we did sight ospreys flying overhead, and we rustled up a great blue heron out of the rushes when we swerved into a small creek area. A little blue was spotted in the trees, thinking he was well-hidden.
The most exciting bird event was the sudden presence of several swallow-tailed kites. They flew back and forth over the air boat and right overhead multiple times, dipping and swerving as if dancing to music. It was an enchanting performance.
The swallow-tailed kite is a stunning bird of prey, and one of my personal favorite birds to observe. We see them here in Florida because they prefer nesting in very tall trees — ideally, in swampy areas with cypress trees, but they can be happy nesting in tall pine trees too. The upper Peace River has some magnificent ancient cypress trees, perfect for kite nests.
When you travel up the river, you eventually reach a point that the water is no longer brackish and is fresh instead. You can see it in the waterside vegetation, as needlegrass gives way to cattails and mangroves are replaced by those lovely cypresses. The trees and growth are beautiful and dense — a true Florida jungle.
Swallow-tailed kites maneuver through the air beautifully. This flight style is due to how they hunt. They will catch insects in flight, and also pluck small animals off branches and baby birds out of nests. To some this might seem cruel, but that’s simply how nature works.
These birds are unmistakable, with their angular silhouette and bold black-and-white plumage. They are about two feet long and with four-foot wingspans. The elegant long forked tail that gives them their name also is the key to steering their magnificent flights. When you see them twisting and turning in a most graceful manner watch the tail and see how it does much of the work.
A big thank you to the captain of the airboat, John Socha, for letting us spend some extra time observing these beautiful birds — especially when the sky was darkening and the wind was coming up. But it was time to head back.
As we traveled back to the dock with great speed, we were aware that time was at the essence. The wind was getting more brisk and the water was quite choppy. We made it back with seconds to spare. As we ran up the dock and into the Nav-A-Gator, the rain god vented his fury with a typical wild Florida thunderstorm. But we were nice and dry — and ready to peruse the menu.
As Owen enjoyed his gator bites, we all agreed it was another fun day and with great Florida food. Take your family out to explore — it’s always exciting and fun, and you’ll come away with your own stories to tell.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
