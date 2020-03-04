My four grandkids (ages ranging from 9 to 17) are going to be here soon for one of our nonstop action-packed weeks. Stone Crab and or Rays baseball games, a treasure hunt, birthday celebrations, shark tooth huntin’, beachin’, boatin’, hikin’ and of course fishin’ will all be on the agenda! The latter, of course, lead me to this column.
First off, it’s my belief that we should teach any youngster who shows any interest at all how to fish (and especially how to fly fish). This will ensure the perpetuation of the sport and the values that most fly fishers adhere to. Many anglers, including some guides, will tell you that young kids just aren’t ready for fly fishing — that they aren’t capable of taking on such a difficult task.
Now, I know it’s not always easy, but it can be done. I also know many kids, including two of my grandkids, who are turning into great anglers and will be assets to our sport. I have taught children as young as 4 years old the basics of casting, and they performed them very well. At that age, attention spans are a little short — but they can learn it and enjoy it in small doses.
Just take a look at 16-year-old Maxine McCormick from San Francisco. At age 11, she placed fourth in accuracy in the U.S. National Casting Championships in Long Beach. When she was 12, she broke the women’s world record and became the women’s world casting champion. Just so you know, this is not conducted in age groups — she competed against the world’s best! So the idea that kids can’t do it is silly.
I have no wild dreams of any of my grandkids becoming world champions, but knowing that they enjoy it when we spend time together is enough. One of these days, hopefully at least one of them will become proficient on the poling platform so Grandpa can get on the pointy end of the boat. Nothing wrong with that, right?
Most states are reporting a drop in fishing and hunting license sales due to the urbanization of America. Too big of a percentage of our kids just aren’t getting instruction regarding the ways of woods and water. We, as the “older and wiser” adults, have the responsibility to the children and our resources to teach kids these ways in order to preserve and build upon what is left. Now more than ever!
But how do we get them started? First they need to know you are interested and excited about the outdoors. They need to see you doing it and enjoying it. Then, get them some gear that will be easy for them to use. It doesn’t have to be expensive; just functional.
Yarn rods are a great tool for anybody. You can sit in front of the TV and practice your loops and curve casts, then hand it to your aspiring young fly angler so she can practice her loops as well. TFO, Echo and Wulf make this type of practice rod. They are a lot of fun to use and actually very helpful learning tools.
You can set up your own casting tournament right there in the living room (if you can talk Mom and Grandma into it, of course). Make targets out of pillows, chairs, or whatever you have and award points for hitting them. Then you can award double or triple points for hitting a moving target: Grandma, for example, or the dog, cat or roaming hamster. It’s just yarn, so you won’t hurt anything.
When they’re ready, graduate them to an actual rod, with actual fly line. I have several Bug Launcher rods made by Temple Fork Outfitters to do lessons with kids. They are short and light, which makes them manageable for the younger kids, but they still fish very well. I use one to fish for cichlids and oscars in the Everglades. They are great for bass and bluegills, and I have even landed baby tarpon and 15-pound carp with them.
If the kids are big and strong enough, go ahead and put a full-size rod in their hand and work on their casting technique and fish-landing skills. At this stage, keep your teaching sessions short. Make sure the kids don’t get tired or bored. This should be fun, not work.
That applies out on the water, too. After they fish a little (and hopefully catch a fish or two), let them play in the water, throw rocks, climb on the poling platform, picnic on a sandbar, look at dolphins — whatever it takes to keep them happy and enjoying the day outdoors.
Right now, there are no mistakes, and nothing for you to get upset about. Praise for what they do and accomplish will make the kids want to come back and do it again. At 14, one of my granddaughters has already called to make sure I’m prepared to take them fishing (especially her; she loves night snook).
Keep it simple. If you can get them to roll cast, they can catch fish. Once they do that, then it’s small progressive steps to the overhead cast. Use short leaders that will turn over easier. This is all about fun, so if there are too many on the boat to fly fish, have them cast spinning rods. If they see others excited and having fun (especially peers and you as the teacher), they will be more engaged and have fun also.
As parents and grandparents, we all hope that our kids will follow in our footsteps down to the dock, across the sand to a bonefish flat, down a rocky path to a trout stream, or to the local pond with bluegill in it. We need to do what it takes to get and keep them interested in our environment including water and fish. As my grandkids remind me without hesitation, I’m old and old-school, but it’s really a joy to see them taking pictures of fish and the beautiful outdoors with their phones instead of playing games and Snapchatting on them.
Stay fly!
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to get casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.