It’s been said that there’s no such thing as a stupid question. That’s not true — I can think of at least two. The first is the question that you don’t ask, and the second is asking the clerk at a 24-hour store what time they close. There’s no shame in not knowing something, because we all start out ignorant. But not asking questions just keeps you that way, so shame on you.
When you’re just getting started in a new arena, there are often a lot of new things to learn. That’s definitely true of fishing. Even if you’re an accomplished angler, when you move to Florida you’ll find that there are a lot of new terms. If you don’t know what folks are talking about, it can be more than a little confusing. Let’s take a look at some of the terminology used by local flats fishermen.
First is the term “flat.” In our area we have both mudflats and grassflats. In some spots, like Alligator Bay (Port Charlotte Beach), former grassflats have become mudflats after the grass died off. In general, any area where the bottom is more or less level and at a depth of less than about 6 feet can be referred to as a flat.
I said more or less level, because underwater there’s really no such thing as a level bottom. All flats have variable depths. When the flat gets significantly shallower, we call that a sandbar, or just a bar.
These bars can be caused by numerous things. Usually bars are formed by currents that pile up sand, but old oyster reefs that get covered by sand as currents shift or mangrove islands that get eroded down after the trees die can also become bars.
In Charlotte Harbor, we have impressive sets of alternating shallow bars and deeper troughs (the dips between the sandbars) running roughly parallel to the shore along both the east and the west walls. Seen from above, the bars and troughs have a washboard appearance (check it out on Google Maps). The bar systems are more prevalent in the lower Harbor, south of the Peace and Myakka river mouths.
For anglers, bars and troughs are a major part of what we call structure on the flats. Structure can be anything from a bridge with 50 pilings to a clump of oyster shells, and it can be manmade or natural. Because there isn’t much hard structure on the flats, bottom contours serve the same purpose — creating places for small creatures to hide and for predators to hunt.
Generally you’ll find bigger fish in the deeper water, especially if there’s also thick grass there. In areas of alternating bars and troughs, the bars (which are more subject to wave action) will often be bare of grass or have less. Working a lure or bait through the deeper water parallel to a bar is an effective way to fish it.
You’ll also find areas of empty sand scattered in grassy areas. We call them potholes, and they can be a foot across or the size of a swimming pool. Usually these spots are deeper than the surrounding flat — sometimes as much as a foot deeper.
What causes them? I don’t know exactly. Maybe they’re Goliath grouper nests, or the aftermath of really hungry manatees (wink, wink). Former WaterLine editor G.B. Knowles used to say they were the the remains of WWII practice bombing runs. All of these explanations are equally unlikely.
What matters is that gamefish like potholes. They will often sit along the perimeter of a pothole, so as you approach one work the edges first. If you don’t find a strike, try fishing the middle — sometimes fish will sit out in the center.
From spring to fall, you’ll hear guys talking about whitebait. Depending on who you’re talking to, they may also call them greenbacks, minnows or pilchards. These are all generic names for small members of the herring family, mostly scaled sardines but sometimes also thread herring. These baitfish are common on the flats in the warmer months, usually found along the edges of the grass or in the deeper spots. They migrate south when it gets cooler, and you usually won’t find any in winter.
Shrimp are an ideal bait in the cooler months, often used in conjunction with a popping cork. A popping cork is a noise-making float. It’s basically a bullet-shaped piece of styrofoam with a cup-shaped indentation in the top. To use one, cast it out and let it sit. Every now and then, twitch the rod tip to make a popping noise, which sounds a fish attacking bait. There are other floats that make clacking noises, which do basically the same thing for more money.
Two of the most popular targets of flats fishermen are trout and redfish. The trout we catch here are not in any way related to the freshwater trout caught up north. Those trout are members of the salmon family; our trout are members of the drum family. The only thing they really have in common is the spots and the predatory tendencies.
You may even catch a gator — that’s what we call a big trout. Here, that means a fish over 4 pounds. On the East Coast, trout get bigger. They don’t call them gators until they get to about 6 pounds.
There are also different names for different sizes of redfish. The ones most anglers want are the slot reds, which means they’re between 18 and 27 inches — the slot limit that determines which redfish you can keep when the season is open. Reds under the slot are called rats; fish over the slot are called bulls.
Learning the lingo is one of the first steps to becoming a successful Southwest Florida angler. Sometimes it may seem like we’re speaking a different language, but don’t be afraid to ask — that’s how you learn. It’s not a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
