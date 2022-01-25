The 36th annual Fort Myers Recreation Vehicle Show will roll into the new year this Thursday thru Sunday, Jan. 27-30, at the Lee Civic Center.
Florida RV Trade Association-Region One President Everett Henkel III announced the RV show’s return after its cancellation last season due to the COVID pandemic and supply chain issues. This year’s event provides attendees the opportunity to see the latest and best camping products available to RVers and lovers of the great outdoors offered by a slew of local RV dealers, Everett said.
“Attendees can view hundreds of recreation vehicles aged 2017 and newer of all different types, sizes, and prices,” he said. “This family-friendly event focuses on the fun, flexibility, and affordability RVing provides consumers of all ages.”
Units that will be showcased include gas and diesel motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels, park models and van campers, featuring all styles, brands, and price ranges.
“For years, the Fort Myers RV Show has been the top RV show in Florida and the Southeast simply because of the high-quality products, outstanding displays, and competitive prices,” said Everett. “I’m proud to say this emphasis on quality has enabled the show to grow into the largest dealer-sponsored show in Florida and one of the largest RV shows in the Southeast.”
Besides RVs, attendees can check out over 50 outdoor and camping vendors displaying equipment and accessories to help outfit RVers or provide camping information. Items include new towing systems, specialized lighting RV insurance, unique camping equipment, and where to camp throughout the nation.
Free RV travel and maintenance seminars also will be offered daily.
The 36th Annual Fort Myers RV Show will begin on Jan. 27 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is only $10; free for children under 16.
Parking is free, courtesy of the RV Trade Association. To reach the Lee Civic Center, take exit 143 (State Road 78) and go east 3 miles.
