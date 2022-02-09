At the conclusion of my last on-the-water training, I rubbed my temples and pondered each blatant disregard of the USCG Navigational Rules of the Road (NAVRULES) that I’d just encountered. I always try to remember that only a small percentage of the boats that I encounter are licensed captains, and therefore I try not to be overly critical when mistakes are made.
But what I see are not mistakes or bad decisions. What I see on a daily basis are people who clearly have no understanding of the fundamental basics of the NAVRULES. I know I sound like a broken record, and many of you at the last boat show I attended told me I come off as a bit grumpy in my column. But the fact is, I tell it like I see it.
And the way I see it, the NAVRULES are not a suggestion. They are regulations which aid mariners in safe navigation, just as driving laws aid vehicles in safe driving. The NAVRULES are legally binding and relevant to each of us that navigates on our waterways. The use of them makes our waterways safer for everyone to enjoy and helps prevent collisions and the loss of life.
Should you know them all? Heck yes! But for today, let’s just look at four — the four that you really truly absolutely have to know, as just a bare minimum. Every recreational boater needs to include these in their decision-making process when encountering another vessel on the water.
NAVRULE 1 outlines who the NAVRULES apply to. The NAVRULES apply to all vessels upon the high seas and on all inland waters. Rule 1 is far-reaching and applicable to almost every boater operating a vessel or sea plane on the water. That means the NAVRULES do, in fact, apply to you.
Next up, let’s discuss the application of NAVRULES 13 (Overtaking), 14 (Head-on Situation) and 15 (Crossing). These three NAVRULES are the most commonly encountered in our area, and can yield deadly results if the wrong decisions are made.
Overtaking
The first NAVRULE we will define is Rule 13. As defined, a vessel shall be deemed to be overtaking (passing) when approaching another vessel from a direction of more than 22.5 degrees abaft of the beam. Basically, that means from behind. Specifically, it means that at night you would be able to see the sternlight of the vessel but neither of the sidelights (running lights).
The inland application of this rule requires that the overtaking vessel sound a signal of either one or two short blasts on the vessel’s sound-producing device (one to pass on his starboard side, two to pass on his port). The vessel being overtaken to must answer with the same signal to acknowledge they concur with the maneuver, or immediately sound five short blasts to indicate they do not concur with the maneuver.
Have you ever heard this exchange of whistle signals on our waterways? Me neither. This is the one time that I routinely sound my horn with the appropriate signal. Not that I’m expecting a return signal, or even expect that the other captain understands the signal — that’s crazy talk.
Instead, I sound the correct signal to wake up the boat driver in front of me, who is probably oblivious to the fact that my boat is even behind them. At least now I know they’re aware of me. When overtaking another vessel, you are designated the “give way” vessel, which means you must stay clear of the vessel you are overtaking.
Warning: If the boat you’re overtaking sees a dolphin or manatee or any other shiny object that the captain or crew wants to see, expect them to maneuver right towards the object of interest. If your boat happens to be in the way, there will likely be a collision. Make good decisions and beware of the knucklehead.
Head on
On to Rule 14, which is written for two power-driven vessels that are meeting on reciprocal or nearly reciprocal courses and risk of collision exists. The rule states that each vessel shall (as in “you will,” one of the few times the USCG uses this word) alter their course to starboard so that each vessel passes on the port side of the other. If you are in doubt as to whether such a situation exists you shall assume that it does and act accordingly.
Warning: Roughly 70 percent of boaters do not understand this rule because they have no relevant boating education. Many will turn to port, speed up, or simply do nothing and hit you if you don’t depart from the rules and prevent a collision.
Remember, if you have doubt or believe the situation is dangerous, sounding the danger signal (five short blasts) as early as possible is always the right answer. Sounding this signal may at least get their attention and cause them to maneuver out of your way, slow down, shrug their shoulders, give you the finger or scream at you as they pass you on the wrong side. Aah, boating sure is fun!
Crossing
And finally, Rule 15. This rule is written for two power-driven vessels that are crossing and risk of collision exists. The rule states that the vessel which has the other on its starboard side shall keep out of the way (give way) and shall, if the circumstances of the case admit, avoid crossing ahead of the other vessel.
Naturally, the knucklehead does not understand this rule either, and even if they are the “give way” vessel they will likely speed up, cross your bow at a close distance and as an added bonus they will do so while leaving an obnoxious wake from their speeding vessel.
Waterways are the roads used by all boaters, and they have rules that must be followed. To safely operate your boat, you need to make sure that you understand and comply with all the applicable rules for your vessel’s length and classification and at a minimum, be brilliant on the basics of all boating requirements for the area where you are operating.
When you’re out on the water, don’t lose situational awareness, don’t get caught up in the sensory overload spiderweb and use mental gymnastics before looking at technology. And finally, develop a blended solution that’s based on the requirements and your experience, dovetailed with the situation you are confronted with.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 40 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches basic and advanced boating education both in the classroom and on the water. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.