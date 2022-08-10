Nightcrawlers

WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

If you think a redfish won’t slurp up a nightcrawler quick as you can blink ... then apparently, you’ve never tried putting a nightcrawler in front of a redfish.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

Everyone knows that nightcrawlers and shrimp are great bait. Nightcrawlers are for catching freshwater fish and shrimp are for saltwater fish. Now, I have a question, and I want you really think about it: Why?

Actually, I already know the answer. You don’t use worms for saltwater fishing because you never have, and neither did the people who taught you how to fish. That’s all well and good, but let’s try a little critical thinking.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

