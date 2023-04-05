Am I really in Central Florida? As I write this in the middle of March, we are in the middle of another cold front that has seen temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s for multiple days in the mornings, and the wind is changing more than some people change their underwear. No wonder the bass have been tough to find.
We just had one of those weekends, with dirty water, high winds and temperatures dropping. All these things forced me to a canal where I managed to find a few bass by flipping grass near a dropoff. It took a while, but I found them. Once I did, I was able to sit back and enjoy a nice day of fishing.
Consistent weather patterns for this time of year can make bass fishing a lot of fun. However, if you throw in some variables, finding a good bite gets tough. Shifting winds gusting and blowing higher than normal, as well as big frontal changes coming in from the northwest, have had a major impact on the bass fishing. And depending on what lake you like to fish, dropping water levels may also factor in.
What are the best techniques to use, and how do you identify where to find bass that might be in the mood to feed? If I had the absolute answer, I’d be fishing on TV in some major bass circuit, so clearly I’m putting in a bit of guesswork.
It’s not easy to catch bass in Florida when the weather is as sporadic as it has been. I’m happy to share some techniques that you can use that will enhance your catch rate, but you have to know what happens to the bass when these conditions hit.
Bass will not necessarily move a lot in response to weather changes. They will, however, get very tight to whatever cover they have around. Reeds, cattails, lily pads — all of these are excellent places for bass to get tight to and wait out the front. If you can find cover that they can get under, it might prove to be very rewarding.
Basically, you’re looking for matted vegetation. Lily pads that form a canopy, water hyacinths that have blown in the edges of reeds and cattails, anything that gives a bass something over their head. This type of cover is usually found in shallower water.
The best technique to get bass to bite in these dense weeds is to flip a craw at them. A craw provides a smaller profile, something less intimidating that they will be more inclined to eat. Obviously, be sure to use enough weight to punch through the mats.
As you get closer to deeper water (let’s say more than six feet) where you don’t have a lot of cover, then things change up a little. Water is a great insulator. Bass here will simply slide out to deeper water where they will be less impacted by the changing conditions of the weather and water levels.
These bass may be a little easier to catch, but you have to know where to look for them. You also have to know which technique to use, and that will depend on a couple of things.
First, let’s look at where these bass will set up. I have often found that areas where the shoreline has an indentation are ideal. If you do any river fishing or work the canals of some of the bigger lakes like Okeechobee, Harris or Kissimmee, you will find that rivers and canals have areas with greater depth. When conditions get cooler and breezier, bass will seek these spots out.
Now, what depth are they holding in? To find out, I like to start with a crankbait. A lipless crankbait like a Rat-L-Trap will not get very deep. You can throw a square bill that will run a little deeper, which has proven to be successful at times if the bass are reacting to a faster-moving bait.
If they are not, you may slow down and try a hard jerkbait. The Rapala suspending X-Rap has always been a go-to for me and has proven to catch bass everywhere I fish. The suspending model can be twitched down and is very effective because it will not rise out of the water column where you twitch it down to. It can be fished fast or slow, depending on what it takes to get the bass to fire.
Last, but not least, you can go to soft plastics. There are two techniques I use. The first is a drop-shot rig. This technique can be used for bass sitting close to the bottom. You can make your rod tip twitch to give the bait action without actually moving it across the bottom. This is one of my favorite techniques when I find any kind of deeper water where bass are in.
The other is to simply tie on a senko style bait (I prefer the Gambler Big Ace) and pull that across the bottom. This has produced some very big bass for me and Missy over the years.
For deeper water and changing conditions, you need to be prepared with both hard baits and soft baits. It may take some time to find them — and if you have any of the “live” electronics, you will know what I mean — but once you do you can catch bass despite poor conditions.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
