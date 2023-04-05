WWTbartz040623.jpg

When the bass are holding deep, a crankbait is a great way to get down to them.

 WaterLine file photo

Am I really in Central Florida? As I write this in the middle of March, we are in the middle of another cold front that has seen temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s for multiple days in the mornings, and the wind is changing more than some people change their underwear. No wonder the bass have been tough to find.

We just had one of those weekends, with dirty water, high winds and temperatures dropping. All these things forced me to a canal where I managed to find a few bass by flipping grass near a dropoff. It took a while, but I found them. Once I did, I was able to sit back and enjoy a nice day of fishing.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

