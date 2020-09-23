For the past couple months, my girlfriend Alex and I have been staying at a client’s house in Boca Grande. While on the island, we’ve been dining out at the few restaurants that are open this time of year. It seems to me that there are plenty of people in town, and I still hope the day will come when more places will stay open year round. For now, it’s just nice seeing people coming back to the island and enjoying the Florida summertime.
This is one of my favorite times of year. Fishing has been pretty good, and we’ve been doing a lot of that. Hunting seasons are beginning to open, and Alex and I will be going to Tennessee to hunt this fall. Hopefully I can harvest some venison — but in the meantime, I think it’s time for a real Cracker treat: Fried mullet.
A lot of people talk smack about mullet, but if you haven’t tried it then don’t knock it. Mullet are tasty fish, and there are plenty of them around right now. The ones I’ve seen and pretty fat too, so they ought to be at their peak table quality. You can eat mullet year-round, but this time of year is when they are full of fat and taste much better in the late summer and early fall than they do during the winter or spring.
When we were kids, and my dad would drive my brother and me from Zolfo down to Placida to catch mullet and bring them home. He’d fry them up with hushpuppies. He always made hushpuppies first and gave my brother and me one before dinner to hush us puppies up so he could cook.
After the hushpuppies were made, then the fish began to fry. Soon we’d all be sitting around the dinner table eating mullet and asking Daddy when we could go fishing again. Usually, he’d say we would go again once we ran out of fish — but that wasn’t always the case.
You see, my brother and I figured out that if we got up before Dad did on a Saturday and had a fishing show on the TV when he got up, it would get him thinking about fishing. Add in two little boys saying, “Please, Daddy; take us fishing,” and it would often work.
We would most often head to Brownsville (just north of Arcadia) and fish the river for channel catfish with chicken livers. We might even get a couple mullet if we were quick enough with a little 4-foot castnet we threw when we were little.
Dad always liked to use chicken livers for bait. He kept them in a cooler and would tell my brother and I he did that because if we didn’t catch any fish, we would have to eat the chicken livers instead. We did do that from time to time when the fish weren’t biting.
I remember one time when I couldn’t have been more than 6 or so. I said to our Dad “Daddy, when do those mullet jump out of the water like that? He just looked at me and said, “They’re looking to see if they had made it to Zolfo yet.” I believed that for a few more years.
Nowadays when I fry mullet I like to use a breading mix called Golden Dipt. I add a little Everglades seasoning and a pinch of salt to it. Generally I use a mixture of beaten eggs and some buttermilk during the breading process.
Don’t forget, one hand is for the dry stuff and the other is for the wet parts when breading fish, or anything else for that matter. Otherwise, your fingers will get pretty messy and you may end up with breading all over yourself and your kitchen.
When I fry at home, I prefer peanut oil as long as there are no allergies because of how well it heats up and doesn’t burn as easily as some other oils. If you do have someone who can’t have peanuts, then I suggest using canola oil or a cheap olive oil, but you might get a little more smoke out of it. Hey — you need to test your smoke alarms every now and then anyway.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
