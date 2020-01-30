When you’re planning a fishing trip, how much attention do you give to moon phase? Most anglers don’t really seem to notice, but those who have more experience often will. And there’s one thing that most of those experienced anglers agree on: The full moon puts a damper on the bite. The question is why.
One of the most common explanations is offered by our own bass fishing writer, Greg Bartz, in his column this week. He says fish feed at night during full moons because they can easily see the baitfish, and by the time morning rolls around they’re so stuffed they won’t eat a bait.
Let’s talk about that for a second, because while it sounds like a good theory, it doesn’t take long to poke a few holes in it. If the predatory fish can see so well due to the moonlight, can’t the baitfish see just as well to avoid being eaten? If feeding around a light all night long means fish won’t eat that day, what about fish that hang out under bridge lights or around snook lights? They still eat just fine the following day.
Besides, do fish need light to eat? For most fish, scent and vibration are the primary ways they find food. Seeing is a lot less important, and actually being in the dark often gives the hunter the advantage. There’s a reason so many predators are nocturnal.
And, too full? Is that even a thing for fish? Ask any tournament redfisherman how many baits a red will eat in the livewell. Ask aquarium owners about the appetites of their fish. These creatures are not known for pushing the plate away, as it were.
All of that is solid circumstantial evidence, but to really put the nail in the coffin, try fishing on a full moon night. There’s predatory activity, and you’ll probably catch fish. But it’s not the free-for-all that so many fishermen apparently picture. I’ve fished bass on a full moon night more than once. It was pretty slow. I’ve fished all night under full moons at the Venice jetties and the Ainger Pier. There were fish caught, but certainly no better than other evenings.
I’ll admit that I haven’t tried a full moon night on the flats. (It’s on my list, but it’s a long list.) However, based on my other full moon experiences, I’m surely not expecting much.
By the way, nighttime fishing around the new moon can be really quite stellar. Use a bait that fish can find by sound or smell, much like what you would use in murky or dark-stained water, and be ready for a good time.
OK, smart guy — if it’s not full bellies keeping them from feeding, what is it? That’s a great question, and one that I wish I could answer for you. I can’t. We all have an innate curiosity about why things work the way they do. What four-year-old hasn’t asked why the sky is blue?But all I can tell you is that if you go fishing the day of the full moon, or the day before or after, you’re likely (but not always) going to have a slow morning. The bite often (but not always) gets better in the afternoon.
There are a lot of other factors that affect fishing much more: Water temperature and salinity (every species has a preferred range), dissolved oxygen (more is better), tide (moving water is your friend, unless current flow get crazy), air pressure (falling is best, high and steady is worst), food availability (more is better), predator abundance (fewer is better), availability of good habitat, and pressure from anglers (see predator abundance).
You can drive yourself loco beans with trying to figure out all the variables, and that’s even before you decide on what rig and bait to use. Therefore, I strongly suggest using my two-step method for determining when to go fishing: Do I have time to go fishing? Is the weather likely to kill me? If you answered the first question yes and the second one no, then I’ll see you on the water.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
