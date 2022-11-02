This photo is of my friend Doc. That’s a nickname, of course, but he is a doctor (or so he claims). He hasn’t shown me his medical school degree. For all I know, he could be an alumnus of the East Caribbean College of Voodoo. But we both enjoy fishing and we're both slip-sliding through our 60s, so I guess we’re kindred spirits of sorts.
Doc is from Boston and got introduced to saltwater fishing a few years ago. The bug bit him hard. Nowadays he spends all his free time away from the clinic at various hotspots around Lemon Bay, either by boat or on foot.
A half-day fishing with him can easily turn into a day and a half. For me, if the bite’s not happening, I’m anxious to go take a nap or start thinking about happy hour on the lanai. A fair weather fisher, you might say. Not Doc. If you’re on his boat, you’re held captive until he is darn certain there’s not another hungry fish within 10 miles.
I asked a guy who made the mistake of fishing with Doc how long they stayed out. “Well, we started around lunchtime and were still fishing in Catfish Creek at 2:30 a.m. when I began sobbing uncontrollably” he said. “Doc mumbled something about me being unworthy and brought me home.”
Doc really likes to fish from land, especially at night with one of those headlamps like miners wear. Late one evening, he was at one of his secret spots. OK, it was next to a dock, but to him that’s classified information. A boat without nav lights pulled up and shone a spotlight on him. As Doc tells the story, he figured it was some rogue mullet fisherman whose side hustle was stealing kidneys from unsuspecting anglers.
So he did a very “Doc” thing: He dropped his rod like a hot brick and took off at a dead run. Which must have provided quite a laugh for the two FWC officers in the boat. After taking a few moments to compose themselves, they found him to be a harmless and law-abiding, if somewhat out of breath, senior citizen.
I constantly hear the ping of incoming texts from his phone, complaining that the fishing in Florida is hopeless. A couple hours later, he’ll text that he’s giving up fishing altogether. The Doctor of Doom. But oddly enough, later I’ll receive a photo with him holding an enviable-sized snook. And wearing a smug grin.
You see, the good doctor has an affliction in which he has to take a photograph (usually a selfie) of every dang fish he catches. Doesn’t matter if it’s a pinfish — he pulls out his iPhone and snaps a picture. I’ve gotten dozens of fish pics from him. God only knows how many cellphones Doc has lost to the briny depths as he’s tried to secure a fish with one hand, palm the outstretched phone with the other, and smile that self-satisfied smile of his.
It’s my fault, really. I’m the who’s always cautioning him against using a rag to handle fish. Warning him about keeping a fish out of water too long. Dogging him about retrieving fishing line caught in trees. This is his way of saying “Yeah, but at least I’m catching fish!” True that. But taking a selfie with every fish you catch? Really?
Doc will be the first to tell you of his fishing misfortunes. He’s probably lost more jigheads and spoons to the mangroves than anyone in the state. The line from his errant casts has decorated trees all up and down the Intracoastal. He’s hooked himself several times. Others too, I’ve heard. Doctor or not, I don’t want him extricating a hook out of the side of my nose, so I keep a safe “Fauci” distance.
This guy wouldn’t know a solunar table from a kitchen table. A tide, to him, is what goes in the washing machine. I bet he hasn’t lost a minute’s sleep over Hurricane Ian’s aftereffects on the environment. But he gets out and fishes hard. He wets a line anyway, complaining all the while — a true fisherman.
Take your fish pictures, Doc. We need them now more than ever. But be quick about it.
