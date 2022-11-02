Fish licker!

If you really want to taste a snook but don’t want to keep one out of season, you can always try Doc’s method.

 Photo provided

This photo is of my friend Doc. That’s a nickname, of course, but he is a doctor (or so he claims). He hasn’t shown me his medical school degree. For all I know, he could be an alumnus of the East Caribbean College of Voodoo. But we both enjoy fishing and we're both slip-sliding through our 60s, so I guess we’re kindred spirits of sorts.

Doc is from Boston and got introduced to saltwater fishing a few years ago. The bug bit him hard. Nowadays he spends all his free time away from the clinic at various hotspots around Lemon Bay, either by boat or on foot.


