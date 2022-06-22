I enjoyed the opportunity to fish the Gasparilla Island Kids Classic in Boca Grande Pass June 11. It was wonderful to see our pass full of happy children enjoying our tarpon fishing.
The community comes together for this event, raising funds for charities and allowing island kids to try our world-famous tarpon fishing. Kids under 15 years old participate in a prime time action-packed adventure, catching tarpon in the Pass using traditional methods.
The tournament allows up to four youth anglers per boat. The kids are encouraged to help each other, but the adults can’t lay a hand on the rod. The teamwork by our teams is awesome. The smiles and memories are priceless!
This year, we had 30 boats and 120 kids. The weather was not as cooperative as we could have wished, and we were rained out early. But plenty of fish were released by our teams. They released 32 tarpon in about two hours. Two boats had all four anglers release tarpon. Impressive achievements for sure, and more so when you consider their ages.
This is a traditional live bait event, with conventional gear and methods. You might be amazed that these kids — many very small — manage to bring giant tarpon boatside for release in very brief times. Most fish are released in less than 15 minutes. A lot of big strong men can’t match these times.
One of my favorite moments was when the kids were playing in the rain after the storm chased us back to our docks. Fortunately, there was no lightning. They were so happy to be cooling off, some even got out skim boards and were playing in the puddles. Others were running around the playground at the Community Center. They were playing the way kids are supposed to play — something I don’t see enough these days. It was a wonderful experience to share.
We had a good time with our crew, and it was a blessing to share fishing and our traditional fishery with youngsters. Even the smaller kids were able to participate and enjoyed seeing these giant silver kings splashing around and being caught.
While we definitely have a few challenges to deal with, it’s good to see that our tarpon fishery is continuing through these children. The fish population is nothing it was like decades ago, but there appear to be thousands frolicking in the Pass. We see schools constantly cruising north and south on our Gulf beaches. Large schools are continuing to move offshore to their spawning areas. All this keeps me optimistic.
The pressure some put on the fish chasing them affects the fish’s behaviors. Fortunately, Mother Nature tosses in some windy periods and storms to allow the fish opportunity to escape the pressure. While I hate our gas prices, I’m guessing it will put a dent in the boating traffic. Marina gas is about $7 a gallon, and diesel is even more. We need to find some good in everything if we can. Fewer boats will help our catching, and we’ll see less turbidity from wakes.
It’s a crazy world in 2022, but taking part in events like the Gasparilla Island Kids Classic and just seeing the silver kings in our beautiful clean Gulf waters makes my day. After so many years on the water, I’m just glad I’m still able to be out there.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
