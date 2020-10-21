About a month ago, I joined a community of 1.4 million people who are creating a monumental database of the natural world around us. This group has set out to build the largest compendium of biological observations ever made, on a greater scale than any that has ever been attempted. It sounds like a huge undertaking, and it is — and if you have a phone that takes pictures and can connect to the internet, you can be a part of it.
It’s iNaturalist, and you can access it online at iNaturalist.org or download an app to your phone or tablet. It’s pretty simple to use: Take a photo, upload it, identify it if you can, add a location (general or specific). Bammo: It’s now a part of the database.
Your ID skills don’t have to be rock solid. iNaturalist has an AI identification tool that will make suggestions, and it’s shockingly good. I’ve intentionally thrown it some curveballs and it hits most of them right out of the park. When you or the AI can’t come up with the right ID, other members of the community will usually step in and pin it down.
This is a pretty cool group to participate in. It includes well-educated amateurs, interested newbies, and some real biologists and taxonomists. No matter how good (or bad) at this you are, there are lots of people better (or worse). It’s exactly the kind of self-education that I’ve been doing since I was a kid, only now it’s happening in real time, with critters and people that live in my area.
You can see your own observations, but also the organisms posted by thousands of other users. And if you want to, you can see them on a map. Depending on how you choose to view it, you could (for example) check out what sort of wildlife has been observed in your neighborhood. Or you could view by species and see how many other people have seen the same thing you have. It’s deeply engrossing if you’re the kind of nerd I am (the kind who really digs range maps).
As more users are added, and as they post more observations, the information here becomes more and more valuable. Since all observations are dated, we can see how animals and plants become more or less abundant over time, and quickly identify whether that change is seasonal, cyclical or permanent. There are still lots of questions to answer, but the project is still young — only 12 years old.
If you enjoy wildlife as a hobby, iNat is right up your alley. For birdwatchers, flower hunters and butterfly chasers, it’s a dream come true because you can see when and where other people have found the things you’re looking for. That’s the kind of information you might spend years trying to suss out, all at your fingertips.
Actually, it’s almost too good. Poachers hunting rare species have been helped along by iNat observations. So for some at-risk species, precise locations are kept hidden. And when you add an observation, you can be less specific about the exact location, or even keep it hidden so only you can see it.
iNaturalist can be a casual diversion or a serious tool. I recently went on an excursion with the Peace River Butterfly Society at the Webb WMA in Punta Gorda. Our guide was FGCU botanist Jay Horn, who uses iNat extensively in his work. The group took many photos of butterflies and various plants, most of which have been uploaded to the database. (Most of mine are still in the camera, but they’ll be posted very soon.)
In the month since I signed up, I’ve uploaded 440 observations comprising 305 species. A lot of those are old photos, but those are good information too. It’s a drop in the bucket compared to the 52 million observations logged — but given enough time, a bunch of drops can eventually add up to an ocean.
Whether you have a passion for ecology or just a passing interest in the life around you, iNaturalist is for you. You can dive as deep as you want, or just learn the name of that pretty little wildflower you keep seeing on your afternoon walks. It won’t cost you anything but a few minutes of your time, so register on iNaturalist today and become part of what will surely be the largest citizen science initiative in history.
