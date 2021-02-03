I like to collect cookbooks. I have probably around 200 of them. I was recently looking though one called New Delineator Recipes, published by The Butterick Publishing Company in 1930. It’s very interesting to me to compare today’s standards with the ideas of the 1930s. I believe this was the “thinking outside the box” cookbook of that era.
There is a chapter titled “Food facts you should know.” I thought it would be about food safety, but in fact was about the recipe book itself. For example, every recipe in the book will make six portions.
Some of it was also kitchen advice, including how to test your fat for frying. It suggests that the fat is 375 to 390 degrees if a cube of bread browns within 40 to 50 seconds. I guess they didn’t use thermometers back then to know when the oil is ready to fry.
Also, you should know about why it’s important to use a water bath when making custards — if you don’t, they will curdle. That’s when they separate and you can see milk fat solids floating on the top of the custard while it’s cooking.
This 90-year-old cookbook features some interesting sample menu ideas. One of them has lima beans in a casserole with grapefruit and celery salad for lunch. Another idea was browned bread sandwiches with cheese filling. I guess I’d just call that a grilled cheese.
There is another sandwich recipe for liver and bacon sandwiches with hardboiled egg on browned bread. I think I’ll make that one sometime. I’d prefer to make it with foie gras, but at $40 a pound, that a bit high for me to make a sandwich. I’ll probably use chicken liver instead.
The dinner ideas are just as delineated. How does stuffed beef heart with glazed sweet potatoes and butter turnips sound? I’ve never made anything like that. Even while working in France, I never prepared a stuffed heart of any kind. I usually just grilled or sautéed the hearts, or turned them into a country pate. I had to keep reminding myself that this is cookbook that contains some daring recipes.
Deeper into the book, I found a list of 20 sandwich ideas. The one that stuck out was peanut butter mixed with chopped dill pickles. I have to try that just because it sounds so awful.
I found the appetizer section to be a bit lame. It had only a couple of canape recipes made with the usual suspects, like anchovies and sardines.
The soup section had a neat trick I didn’t know. If you whip a milk-based soup, that will prevent the formation of a thin skin on the surface. Cool idea.
There is a small paragraph about truffles. Even in 1930, chefs complained about the price of truffles being too high and I agree. I love the flavor of truffle but I can’t afford $4500 a pound for fresh white truffles (no, really — https://bit.ly/2NX3QN7). Instead, I use truffle-infused oils to get the flavor I’m looking for. Honestly, the flavor is much better than the texture of a truffle.
In the seafood section, there is a recipe called Little Pigs in Blankets. It’s oysters wrapped in bacon and put between two small pieces of browned bread.
One of the recipes I’d like to share with you from this old cookbook is for clam fritters. What caught my eye was it calls for clam liquor. What the heck is that? It’s just clam juice that is filtered and has clam juice extract added back to it. Basically, canned clam juice, just with a weird name. I mean, who orders a clam liquor martini?
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
