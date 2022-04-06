For the next few months, much of the fishing effort in Southwest Florida is going to be in pursuit of two targets: Tarpon and sharks. There are good reasons for this. Not only are tarpon and sharks big and impressive fighters, they’re also something different.
And different is great. As much fun as catching trout, redfish and snook can be, let’s face it: Most people, especially men, have the attention span of a gnat. Doing something different and novel is exciting. Since there will be hundreds of anglers going after tarpon and sharks, you might want to do something really different.
Well, I’ve got one for you. Permit are starting to show up along our coast and will be here for the next few months. This species is a highly prized flats gamefish in the Florida Keys, but it doesn’t behave the same way here. Instead of prowling the shallows for permit, you’ll be taking a ride offshore.
Small permit (up to about 5 pounds) can sometimes be caught on the beaches and even inside the Harbor, where they are often mistaken for their close cousin, the pompano. Permit grow to much larger sizes than pompano, however. Fish from 10 to 25 pounds are the usual, with the occasional bruiser growing to 40 pounds or more.
Locally, you won’t find these large permit in the shallows — only on the reefs. But you don’t need to go too deep. Permit will live in 25 feet of water or 200 feet. For whatever reason, these fish prefer artificial reefs and wrecks to naturally occurring bottom structure. Not every location will hold fish, so be prepared to hunt around a bit.
Permit are spooky fish. Approaching a likely spot needs to be done stealthily. Use your trolling motor or drift rather than running the big motor. If you’re not the first boat on the reef, chances are very good the fish have already been shut down. That means being on the reef and ready to fish at first light.
If you’re not an early riser, then there’s another option. When the seabreeze dies at sunset is also a good time to fish permit. However, dawn is usually better because you can be pretty sure no one’s disturbed the fish.
In order to successfully catch permit, you need to have the right bait rigged the right way. Although they are members of the jack family, permit are a little more particular about their diet than amberjack or crevalles. Many things are part of their natural diet, but live crabs or shrimp are pretty much the only baits permit will consistently eat.
Of course, fish will eat almost anything edible if they’re hungry enough. I have heard of grouper fishermen catching them on cut squid or sardines at night, but this is unusual. I strongly recommend sticking to live shrimp or small crabs if you really want to check a permit off the list.
You don’t need specialized tackle to go after permit. If you were choosing a rod and reel just for permit, a 4000 size spinning reel spooled with 15- or 20-pound braid and a 7- or 8-foot medium action rod would be about right. Your snook and redfish gear is probably fine.
Now, here’s a really important bit: You need a long fluorocarbon leader, at least 6 to 12 feet of 20- or 25-pound material. Permit hunt by sight and have excellent vision. They are very line-shy, and a shorter or heavier leader will severely limit your bites.
That also means terminal tackle should be kept to a minimum. If the permit are near the surface, freelining your bait on a 4/0 or 5/0 Owner or Gamakatsu circle hook will produce more hits. If the fish are deep, use a jighead or pinch on a splitshot right above the hook.
These fish have no teeth, so getting cut off is not a problem. However, if a hooked permit gets down into the wreck, there are lots of line-grabbing obstructions — not to mention Goliath grouper, which are only too happy to munch on a permit snack.
The secret here is to lighten up your drag. If the drag is light, the fish will tend to run in open water. Set it too heavy and the permit will sound and try to get to the safety of the wreck. I can’t stress this enough: If you want to catch an offshore permit, loosen the drag and let that fish run.
Although most larger permit are released, they make fine table fare. Any fish that eats mostly crabs and shrimp is going to be good to eat, and permit are at least as good as pompano.
The state used to regulate these two fish together because of their similar appearance, but a few years ago permit got their own regulations. You can keep two per day. They must be at least 11 inches at the fork and only one can be larger than 22 inches.
It’s not too uncommon to hook a gag grouper or cobia when you’re permit fishing. The light leader required does make it less likely that you’ll actually catch those fish, but you’ll still have a good time trying. If you bump up your leader’s strength, you might lose fewer gags and cobia, but you can probably kiss the permit goodbye.
So stick with the light leader, get outside your comfort zone, and do something a little different. It’s not a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
