Last week I wrote about fishing for large sharks in our area, which requires heavy-duty tackle and a lot of patience. Small sharks, on the other hand, can be caught on tackle that almost all of us already have. Also, they’re a lot more common, so you’ll catch more fish. If you want to take on a big one someday, catching the little guys is a great way to learn and build the confidence you’ll need.
As I said, you already have the tackle. Snook and redfish gear is fine. A 7-foot medium rod with a 3000 size reel spooled with 20-pound braid is a good rig. On the end, tie about 5 feet of 40-pound monofilament and a short steel leader. AFW makes a great short leader with a long-shank hook, perfect for this type of fishing.
Other terminal tackle includes a couple of small sinkers and bobbers. Ideally, you want to put out one bait on top and one on the bottom, and see which one gets the most interest. It can change from day to day, and even hour to hour. You’ll also want a long dehooker and long cutters — stay far away from those teeth!
Bait is fairly simple: Fresh or frozen fish. Mullet, ladyfish, threadfins and sardines all work well. Cut your fish into smallish pieces, about 2 or 3 inches. Bring a frozen chum block to hang over the side, and that’s it. I bring shrimp also, but not for the sharks. I like to mess around with other fish while I’m waiting for the chum to do its thing and bring the sharks in.
Finding the smaller sharks can sometimes be a bit of a challenge. But there are a couple areas that are consistent this time of year. The Pirate Harbor hole is a good one. It’s a deeper spot in the lower east side, about a mile straight out from Pirate Harbor. Another good area that is a bit larger is from Cape Haze to Devilfish — basically, the Danger Reef area.
Drifting or anchoring can both work. I often like to drift until I get a bite and then anchor. But if I’m drifting too fast due to wind or tide, I’ll just anchor right from the beginning. If your bottom bait keeps ending up at the surface, you’re going too fast. We’re supposed to be drifting, not trolling.
When I’m shark fishing, I’ll always watch for bird activity and bait at the surface. Never pass up a drift through such an area. Sharks look for easy meals, and they have no pride. Picking up the scraps from a bluefish or mackerel frenzy is fine by them. When you see this kind of thing happening, assume there are sharks underneath. Use a weight to get down to them.
You can catch three to five different species on an average day. We commonly see blacknose, blacktip, sharpnose and bonnethead sharks in the Harbor. Less abundant catches include finetooth sharks and juvenile bulls and hammerheads. For added fun, an occasional larger shark may come along and wrecks your tackle.
Most of the sharks you’ll catch are 2 to 4 feet long. But just because they’re small doesn’t mean they’re not dangerous. They have lots of very sharp teeth. Also, they are unexpectedly powerful for their small size. Pound-for-pound, a blacknose shark is one of our strongest fish. A 20-pounder fights and feels like a 40-pounder. I’m always amazed at the power when I catch one of these fish.
These small sharks can provide non-stop action, so for kids or new fishermen they are a lot of fun. It’s not uncommon to catch 10 or 20 in a trip. They also can make for a great meal. Just make sure to keep only legal species (check the rules carefully), and bring lots of ice if you’re planning to harvest a shark. The bag limit is one shark per person, but there’s also a boat limit of two. Even if you have six people fishing, you can’t keep more than two sharks for the whole group.
One really great added bonus about shark fishing is that the chum will often bring in other species. Spanish mackerel will come around. Even better, so will cobia. Keep a bait in the water right at the back of the boat about 3 feet under (and set that drag loose, or your rod can get pulled in or snapped in half). It won’t ever hurt to have an extra rod rigged to cast at a cobia if one swims up to the boat.
If you are keeping a shark to eat, it needs to be dealt with right away. Handle carefully and gut immediately. This is easiest with two people — one to stretch the shark, another to do the work. Once it’s gutted, get the fish on ice right away. To stay legal, sharks must remain whole in the cooler. Do not cut off the tail, fins or head.
I missed it last week, so I’d like to offer a happy late Mother’s Day. Thanks, Mom, for always being there and for the sacrifices you made to make our lives better. Moms make the world go around — don’t ever forget that.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle, located at 4425-D Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor and at 14531 N. Cleveland Ave. in North Fort Myers. Call 941-625-3888 for more information about the shop or for local fishing info, or visit them online at FishinFranks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.